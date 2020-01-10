Snow and wind could complicate the Friday evening commute in the Omaha and Lincoln areas.

The snow probably will start falling around midday, with peak intensity from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., said Corey Mead, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley. 

Winds will steadily increase from the north, Mead said. Sustained winds probably will be 15-25 mph, with gusts of 35-40 mph. The combination will cause some problems with the evening commute.

Snowfall totals could range from about an inch in north Omaha to 3-4 inches in Sarpy County, Mead said. In the Lincoln area, he said, totals could ranch from about an inch north of Interstate 80 to 4-5 inches in southern Lancaster County.  

The band of heavy snow looks like it will develop from Tecumseh up through Nebraska City and into Red Oak, Iowa, Mead said. Four to six inches are expected in that band, he said.

The storm could bring ice to the Kansas City area, said Brett Albright, another Valley-based meteorologist with the weather service. People planning to travel south on Interstate 29 may be wise to reconsider.

“I probably wouldn’t drive down,” Albright said.

Because of the potential for windblown snow and its impact on the evening commute, the weather service placed Omaha, Lincoln and points south under a winter weather advisory. More serious advisories have been issued for areas farther south. City of Omaha crews were out Thursday putting brine on streets to mitigate slick spots.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

