...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES.
LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS
35 TO 40 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT.
* IMPACTS...PERIODS OF MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY SNOW AND
STRONG NORTH WINDS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED VISIBILITY AND
DETERIORATING ROAD CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
featured
Snow and wind will complicate evening commute in Omaha and Lincoln
By Bob Glissmann and Nancy Gaarder
World-Herald staff writers
Snow and wind could complicate the Friday evening commute in the Omaha and Lincoln areas.
The snow probably will start falling around midday, with peak intensity from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., said Corey Mead, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley.
Winds will steadily increase from the north, Mead said. Sustained winds probably will be 15-25 mph, with gusts of 35-40 mph. The combination will cause some problems with the evening commute.
Snowfall totals could range from about an inch in north Omaha to 3-4 inches in Sarpy County, Mead said. In the Lincoln area, he said, totals could ranch from about an inch north of Interstate 80 to 4-5 inches in southern Lancaster County.
The band of heavy snow looks like it will develop from Tecumseh up through Nebraska City and into Red Oak, Iowa, Mead said. Four to six inches are expected in that band, he said.
The storm could bring ice to the Kansas City area, said Brett Albright, another Valley-based meteorologist with the weather service. People planning to travel south on Interstate 29 may be wise to reconsider.
“I probably wouldn’t drive down,” Albright said.
Because of the potential for windblown snow and its impact on the evening commute, the weather service placed Omaha, Lincoln and points south under a winter weather advisory. More serious advisories have been issued for areas farther south. City of Omaha crews were out Thursday putting brine on streets to mitigate slick spots.
- Updated Snow Forecast - It is looking increasingly likely that we will see a band of heavy snow along and south of Interstate 80 Friday / Here is the latest forecast / Significance impacts possible for the evening commute / #Omaha#Lincolnpic.twitter.com/sONmK10LWx
