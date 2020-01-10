20200111_new_snow_cm_pic001

Cars and people navigate the snow on 14th Street looking south from Farnam Street on Friday, January 10, 2020.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Snow and wind are slowing the Friday evening commute in the Omaha and Lincoln areas.

The snow's peak intensity will continue until 6 p.m., said Corey Mead, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley.

The snow was leading to slick streets around Omaha. As of 3:30 p.m., Omaha police no longer were responding to property damage accidents.

The snow prompted the Omaha Public Schools to cancel all after-school and school-related activities. The University of Nebraska at Omaha was closing all campus buildings at 4 p.m., although the Thompson Alumni Center and Baxter Arena will remain open for previously scheduled events.

Snowfall totals could range from 1.5 to 2 inches in north Omaha to 2-4 inches in Sarpy County, said Katie Gross, another Valley-based weather service meteorologist. In Lancaster County, she said, snow totals are expected to vary from 2 to 4.5 inches.

The storm could bring ice to the Kansas City area, said Brett Albright, another Valley-based meteorologist with the weather service. People planning to travel south on Interstate 29 may be wise to reconsider.

“I probably wouldn’t drive down,” Albright said.

Because of the potential for windblown snow and its impact on the evening commute, the weather service placed Omaha, Lincoln and points south under a winter weather advisory. More serious advisories have been issued for areas farther south. City of Omaha crews were out Thursday putting brine on streets to mitigate slick spots.

