Snow and wind are slowing the Friday evening commute in the Omaha and Lincoln areas.
The snow's peak intensity will continue until 6 p.m., said Corey Mead, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley.
The snow was leading to slick streets around Omaha. As of 3:30 p.m., Omaha police no longer were responding to property damage accidents.
#douglascounty #sarpycounty slow evening commute be prepared for delays pic.twitter.com/kQRjd5WLuq— Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) January 10, 2020
The snow prompted the Omaha Public Schools to cancel all after-school and school-related activities. The University of Nebraska at Omaha was closing all campus buildings at 4 p.m., although the Thompson Alumni Center and Baxter Arena will remain open for previously scheduled events.
Snowfall totals could range from 1.5 to 2 inches in north Omaha to 2-4 inches in Sarpy County, said Katie Gross, another Valley-based weather service meteorologist. In Lancaster County, she said, snow totals are expected to vary from 2 to 4.5 inches.
Slick roads becoming more widespread as snow intensifies. Snow will continue into the evening hours. #iaroads #neroads pic.twitter.com/DDEVFc3ULF— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 10, 2020
The storm could bring ice to the Kansas City area, said Brett Albright, another Valley-based meteorologist with the weather service. People planning to travel south on Interstate 29 may be wise to reconsider.
“I probably wouldn’t drive down,” Albright said.
Because of the potential for windblown snow and its impact on the evening commute, the weather service placed Omaha, Lincoln and points south under a winter weather advisory. More serious advisories have been issued for areas farther south. City of Omaha crews were out Thursday putting brine on streets to mitigate slick spots.
OPD is now investigating 11 motor vehicle crashes citywide. Please, Please slow down, wear your seat belt and put the phone down. Lets all have a good start to the weekend.— Sgt.Jason Menning (@OPDSgtMenning) January 10, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.