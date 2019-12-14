Light snow on Saddle Creek Road, 11/27

Traffic heads south on Saddle Creek Road looking down from the Dodge Street bridge on Nov. 27. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Omaha metro area could see slippery conditions Sunday, but meteorologists expect less snow than previously thought.

Omaha is expected to get no more than an inch of snow, according to Rebecca Kern, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

Most of Sunday's snow is likely to fall before 11 a.m.

The Kansas, Nebraska border could see 2 to 4 inches with another round of snow possible early Monday.

jwade@owh.com

