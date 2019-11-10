A blast of winter misery is forecast Monday, and folks would be wise to step gingerly when they venture outdoors.

Expect a raw morning, with single-digit wind chills, windblown snow and possibly an icy sheen beneath the snow.

The forecast calls for a dusting to 2 inches of snow, with a fairly light rate of snowfall, according to Brett Albright of the National Weather Service in Valley.

The wind and cold will be what makes it uncomfortable, and the potential for icy drizzle Sunday night is what could make getting a foothold Monday morning tricky.

Albright doesn't expect widespread icing but instead the potential for isolated slick spots.

"It will be windy, it will be cold, that's the one thing we can be sure of," he said.

With a forecast high in the low 20s, Monday could be Omaha's coldest Nov. 11 on record in terms of high temperatures, he said. The record "lowest high" for the date is 24 degrees, set in 1986. 

The good news is that more seasonable weather will return midweek. By Wednesday, highs could be around 40, and by Friday, the highs could approach 50. 

Brrr... The 10 coldest days in Omaha history

Winter in Omaha is always sure to bring in some uncomfortably chilly weather, but it's hard to match the 10 coldest days in the city's history. 

1 of 11

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription