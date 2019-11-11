...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...SNOW ENDING THROUGH THE MORNING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS
UP TO 2 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
Single-digit wind chills, about an inch of snow blow into Omaha
A blast of winter misery will follow you as you head out today.
This could be the coldest Nov. 11 on record in Omaha, and to make it worse, winds are forecast to blow between 20 and 30 mph, pushing wind chills down into the single digits. Cathy Zapotocny, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said an inch of snow was reported by 6 a.m. at Eppley Airfield.
Slightly higher amounts of snow were reported north and west of Omaha. Columbus, Wayne, Pierce and Tekamah all were reporting 1 to 2 inches of snow, Zapotocny said. The snow was moving out of the Omaha metro area by 6 a.m.
Omaha Police stopped taking reports of none injury accidents about 5:30 a.m. Motorists involved in a crash that did not involve an injury were advised to move to the side of the road and exchange insurance information.
And while you will be tempted to hurry to the car, it may be wise to step gingerly when you venture outdoors in the morning. In addition to the raw weather, it’s possible that there’s an icy sheen beneath any snow that fell overnight.
“It will be windy, it will be cold, that’s the one thing we can be sure of,” said Brett Albright of the National Weather Service in Valley.
If the mercury doesn’t reach 24 degrees Monday, Omaha will have set a record for the “lowest high” for the date, Albright said.
Weather records for Omaha stretch back to 1871, and the coldest Nov. 11 since then was in 1986, when the high was 24.
Winds are expected to die down at nightfall, but temperatures will plummet after dark.
The morning low in Omaha on Tuesday is forecast to be about 6, and highs later that day are expected to be a repeat of Monday but without the wind — in the low 20s.
This week’s outbreak of wintry weather stretches from the Rocky Mountains to Ohio. The entire swath of the central U.S., including most of Interstate 80, is under a winter weather watch.
The good news is that this taste of winter will be short-lived. By Wednesday, highs could be around 40, and by Friday, the highs could approach 50.
Jan. 9, 1886: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 58 degrees in 1928.
Winter in Omaha is always sure to bring in some uncomfortably chilly weather, but it's hard to match the 10 coldest days in the city's history.
Jan. 9, 1886: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 58 degrees in 1928.
Dec. 12, 1983: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 65 degrees in 1921.
Dec. 22, 1989: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 63 degrees in 1933.
Feb. 2, 1887: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 66 degrees in 1992.
Feb. 4, 1884: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 63 degrees in 1944.
Jan. 15, 1888: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 62 degrees in 2006.
Feb. 12, 1899: -26 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 71 degrees in 1990.
Jan. 20, 1892: -26 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 64 degrees in 1944.
Jan. 12, 1912: -27 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 61 degrees in 1987.
Jan. 5, 1884: -32 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 66 degrees in 2012.
