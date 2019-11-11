A blast of winter misery will follow you as you head out today.

This could be the coldest Nov. 11 on record in Omaha, and to make it worse, winds are forecast to blow between 20 and 30 mph, pushing wind chills down into the single digits. Cathy Zapotocny, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said an inch of snow was reported by 6 a.m. at Eppley Airfield. 

Slightly higher amounts of snow were reported north and west of Omaha. Columbus, Wayne, Pierce and Tekamah all were reporting 1 to 2 inches of snow, Zapotocny said. The snow was moving out of the Omaha metro area by 6 a.m. 

Omaha Police stopped taking reports of none injury accidents about 5:30 a.m. Motorists involved in a crash that did not involve an injury were advised to move to the side of the road and exchange insurance information. 

And while you will be tempted to hurry to the car, it may be wise to step gingerly when you venture outdoors in the morning. In addition to the raw weather, it’s possible that there’s an icy sheen beneath any snow that fell overnight.

“It will be windy, it will be cold, that’s the one thing we can be sure of,” said Brett Albright of the National Weather Service in Valley.

If the mercury doesn’t reach 24 degrees Monday, Omaha will have set a record for the “lowest high” for the date, Albright said.

Weather records for Omaha stretch back to 1871, and the coldest Nov. 11 since then was in 1986, when the high was 24.

Winds are expected to die down at nightfall, but temperatures will plummet after dark.

The morning low in Omaha on Tuesday is forecast to be about 6, and highs later that day are expected to be a repeat of Monday but without the wind — in the low 20s.

This week’s outbreak of wintry weather stretches from the Rocky Mountains to Ohio. The entire swath of the central U.S., including most of Interstate 80, is under a winter weather watch.

The good news is that this taste of winter will be short-lived. By Wednesday, highs could be around 40, and by Friday, the highs could approach 50.

