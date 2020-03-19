Thursday afternoon storms in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could bring large hail, strong winds and chances for a tornado, the National Weather Service said Thursday morning.
Meteorologists predict thunderstorms will develop in the Omaha metro area around 2 p.m., with the greatest potential of damaging hail and wind from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley.
Western Nebraska will have to tough out a blizzard as a powerful storm system sweeps across the Plains.
And as rain turns to snow Thursday night, northeast Nebraska is in a winter weather advisory. Forecasters said 1 to 4 inches of snow could fall.
“It makes sense — spring officially begins at 10:50 p.m. tonight,” the National Weather Service wrote in their advisory.
Barjenbruch said if the right conditions mix, a chance for a tornado could develop somewhere around Seward, Lincoln, Omaha and Atlantic, Iowa.
“It’s not a huge chance, but the chance is there,” he said.
There’s a bigger chance that some of the thunderstorms will produce hail and wind.
Barjenbruch advised people to have more than one way to receive warnings — download an extra phone app, for example. People also should know which room in their home is the safest to seek shelter.
“Don’t rely just on sirens,” he said. “It’s all about preparedness, being ready and having ways to get that info.”
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has asked travelers to stay off the road Thursday in western Nebraska because of blizzard conditions.
