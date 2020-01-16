...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO
6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS
OF 2 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF
AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY
WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Snow is removed from the sidewalk at Pioneer Courage Park on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in downtown Omaha.
Will Friday be a snow day for schools in the Omaha area?
Students and parents want to know.
Millard Public Schools Superintendent Jim Sutfin summed up the answer on Twitter.
"I promise, I will let you know when and if school is canceled," Sutfin tweeted Thursday.
Omaha Public Schools spokesman Jeremy Maskel said district officials are monitoring the forecast and will make a decision as soon as possible, but said there's no timeline for when that decision will be made.
"Safety is always a priority," he said.
Westside Community Schools tweeted that district officials are monitoring the forecast closely and will share any decisions on closings and activities via email, phone and the Internet.
Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service office in Valley updated anticipated snowfall totals for the Omaha area to 2-4 inches, up from 1-3 inches earlier in the day.
"This is going to be a wetter, heavier snow," said Valley-based meteorologist Paul Fajman, "with possibly a little bit of rain on top of it." The snow likely will be heaviest during the morning commute, he said, with the snow ending by around noon.
Rain or freezing rain could fall in the afternoon, Fajman said, depending on how warm it gets. Highs are expected to be 33 or 34 degrees, he said.
"If we warm up a little earlier," Fajman said, "we'll have a lot more rain."
Winds won't be very strong until Saturday, he said.
Areas north of Omaha should expect a little more snow — in the 3-5 inch range, Fajman said. The Falls City and Beatrice areas, he said, should expect 1-3 inches.
If school is called off, it would be the first snow day of the 2019-2020 school year. Last year the snow days piled up, with schools losing six or seven days to winter storms.
Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.
