Scattered thunderstorms brought varying amounts of rainfall to eastern Nebraska on Thursday afternoon.
The highest recorded amount as of 6 p.m. was 3.5 inches just south of Lincoln. In Elkhorn, 1.61 inches were recorded, and Eppley Airfield reported 0.69 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.
The weather service expected a few scattered storms into Friday’s early hours. Rain and scattered thunderstorms were forecast to be off and on through the weekend, but no severe weather was expected.
In Omaha, the greatest chance for storms will be during the day Saturday.
The forecast shows temperatures moving closer to average as Omaha enters the last half of a warmer-than-average June.
Highs Friday and Saturday were expected to be in the low 80s, and a high of 86 was forecast for Sunday. Friday was to be cloudy with little rain.
