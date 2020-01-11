Eastern Nebraska's snowfall ended Friday evening, but slippery road conditions continued through the night.
The sun rose Saturday morning over mostly clear roads and a scattering of abandoned abandoned cars along I-80 between Lincoln and Omaha, attesting to the crash-heavy night.
Over 50 cars were called in as blocking roadways alone yesterday, Douglas County Dispatch said. Dispatch stopped responding to property damage accidents after 3 p.m. Friday due to the number of calls.
Multiple Nebraska and Iowa State trooper vehicles were struck while assisting at crashes on I-29 and HW-75, respectively.
A trooper’s cruiser was struck tonight in Omaha while he was responding to another crash.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) January 11, 2020
Thankfully the Trooper was not in the vehicle at the time and is unharmed.
Please slow down when conditions are like this. It could prevent a tragedy. #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/Si6MjKAF1V
The Iowa State Patrol had received over 130 calls requesting service by about 11 p.m. Friday night, they said in a tweet.
First responders are responding to several incidents throughout the state. One of our troopers was rear-ended while assisting a motorist on I-29 Fremont County.(Minor injuries)— Iowa State Patrol (@iowastatepatrol) January 10, 2020
Road conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly. Please, use extreme caution if you have to drive! pic.twitter.com/VvS8UD6wNN
Saturday should remain dry but cold, with highs in the low 20s, National Weather Service Meteorologist Katie Gross said.
Omaha may receive another inch or less of snow starting late morning Sunday and into the afternoon, Gross said. The remaining ice and snow from Friday could cause extra slickness during Sunday's possible snowfall.
"It doesn't take more than an inch of snow to cause issues on the road," Gross said.
As of Saturday morning, much of western and southeastern Nebraskan roads were partially snow-covered according to the Nebraska Department of Roads' (NDOR) 511 Travel Information.
Almost 20 snowplows continued working southeast of Lincoln and Omaha as of 10 a.m. Saturday morning, according to NDOR.
Omaha roadways were clear by Saturday morning, but parts of I-80 and state highways were snow and ice covered near Lincoln.
The City of Lincoln said its overnight ice preventing salt application would cease at 9 a.m. Saturday, but that drivers should still be alert for black ice.
Snowfall reports capped around 6 p.m. Friday. Downtown Omaha received 1.5 inches, Bellevue 3 inches, Papillion 2.5 inches, and Lincoln 1 inch.
