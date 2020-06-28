The cloud of Saharan dust that has been making headlines for darkening skies in the Caribbean and southern U.S. arrived in Omaha on Sunday.
A haze hung over the city for much of the day, and Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said it was from the Saharan dust cloud. Southerly winds ushered the dust northward from Texas and the Caribbean, he said.
The cloud, the most extreme Saharan dust cloud on record, reached the U.S. last week after being carried 5,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.
Enough dust blanketed Omaha on Sunday to noticeably affect air quality, according to the AirNow Air Quality Index published by the Environmental Protection Agency.
On Sunday afternoon, the EPA ranked particulate matter (dust) in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa at 140, which is at the upper end of the range (101 to 150) considered unhealthy for those with lung and heart conditions. Anything above 150 is considered unhealthy for the general public. Those who were vulnerable to air pollution were advised to remain indoors Sunday and reduce outdoor physical exertion.
The dust is expected to diminish by Monday, according to Fajman and the EPA.
Monitor forecast: Conditions could change quickly, so pay attention to changing forecasts and always have a plan for where you'll seek safety on short notice.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a mobile home: Get out, says the National Weather Service. If you have time, run to a tornado shelter or permanent building. If one isn't available, go outside and lie flat on low ground, protect your head. Get away from trees and cars, which can be blown onto you. Some research indicates that your parked car outside your mobile home is safer than the home itself. If you choose that option, get in the car, put on your seat belt and lay down so that your body is below the windows. Best plan though: During peak periods of danger, plan ahead so that you are away from your mobile home and instead are somewhere with sturdy shelter.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a home with a basement: Go downstairs and huddle under sturdy protection, like a work bench, table or stair steps. Stay away from windows. Avoid areas beneath heavy appliances or furniture — refrigerators, stoves, etc. — that could crash through the floor and crush you. Have extra protection on hand: A mattress to pull over you; wear shoes so you can walk out over glass and other sharp objects; use a bike helmet to protect your head; have a transistor or weather radio or cell phone to monitor conditions.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a home without a basement: Go a small, interior room on lowest floor, like a bathroom, closet, stairwell or hallway. Stay away from windows. Crouch as low as possible, face down, with hands over your head. Cover yourself with a thick padding — blankets, mattress, cushions. Wear shoes, keep cell phone and radio handy.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a vehicle: Cars and other vehicles are not safe. Do your best to pull off the road and take shelter in a permanent building during powerful storms. If you are in open country and have time to drive out of the tornado's path, here's how to do so: Watch the tornado for a few seconds, comparing it to a fixed object such as a tree or highway sign. If the tornado is moving to your right or left, it is not moving toward you. Escape by driving at right angles to its track — to your right if it is moving left or vice versa, to your left if it is moving right. If the tornado appears fixed and isn't moving left or right, it is likely moving toward you. Get out of the way and seek shelter away from your car. If the tornado hits you while you're in your car, be sure your seat belt is fastened and lay low, below your windows.
If a tornado threatens while you are in an office building, etc.: Seek a windowless area in the center of the building, away from glass and on the lowest floor possible. Stay off elevators. Crouch down and cover your head.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a shopping mall, big box store, etc.: Keep calm and watch out for others as you seek an interior bathroom, storage room or small enclosed area away from windows. Crouch low and cover your head. If you have a favorite store, learn the locations of the bathrooms and storerooms.
After the tornado: Stay away from power lines and puddles with wires in them. Do not use matches or lighters in case of leaking natural gas or fuel tanks. Stay out of heavily damaged buildings. Render aid, stay together.
