Businesses on the southwest side of Hamburg, Iowa, were flooded from the waters of the Missouri River.

 Ryan Soderlin

Runoff into the upper Missouri River was almost double the average in March, and higher-than- average runoff is expected into the foreseeable future, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the dams on the upper river.

The reason: Despite recent relatively warm, dry weather, soil moisture remains high and so do streams. That means heavy rains are less likely to be absorbed into the soil and will more easily overflow rivers.

So while people are understandably focused on the novel coronavirus, the corps and National Weather Service had a joint message during Thursday’s monthly update on Missouri River conditions: There remains an above average risk of flooding.

“Please help get the message to the public,” said Eileen Williamson, spokeswoman for the corps.

Mike Swenson of the corps said April releases from Gavins Point Dam, the lowermost dam on the river, will be set around 35,000 cubic feet per second. That’s about 36% higher than average for April.

Mountain snowpack is at or slightly above average, said Kevin Low, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service Missouri Basin River Forecast Center.

Snowmelt, by itself, is not expected to cause flooding, he said. Instead, the trigger will be heavy rain.

The stretch of the Missouri River with the highest odds of seeing flooding is from Nebraska City to the mouth near St. Louis, Low said.

With the high water, the Missouri River is open for barge traffic.

Also on Thursday, John Remus, who oversees the management of the dams, said the corps activated its continuity of operations plan in February and things went well. Any illnesses from the virus are not expected to jeopardize operation of the dams, he said.

“I’m confident we’ll remain fully functional,” he said.

Flood of 2019: The aftermath and the recovery

As Nebraska and Iowa brace for the possibility of spring flooding here's a look back at the devastating floods of 2019. 

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

