Driving conditions are expected to rapidly improve Monday as temperatures in the Omaha area reach into the upper 30s.
"We're going to be close to 37 degrees today," said meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen of the National Weather Service office in Valley. "Obviously, the road conditions will improve as it warms up."
Warmer air will track east in the Central Plains states Monday night, according to the weather service forecast. High temperatures are expected to range from the low 30s over northeast Nebraska to around 40 near the Kansas border.
Roads were slick in some spots early Monday.
A mixture of light rain and snow is possible Monday evening from far eastern Nebraska through southwest Iowa before shifting east of the area by 9 p.m., Nicolaisen said.
Temperatures Tuesday will range from 25 to 30 degrees across Nebraska's northern counties to around 40 near the Kansas border. Wednesday, a cold front is expected to surge through the area, with daytime temperatures likely falling into the teens in northeast Nebraska with 20s and low 30s to the south.
Roads became slick Sunday afternoon as a light freezing mist and drizzle fell in the Omaha metro area.
Because of the ongoing potential for freezing drizzle and patchy fog, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory. Widespread low clouds across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa created pockets of dense fog in the Tekamah area and along the Nebraska-Kansas border.
