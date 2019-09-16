Runoff into the Missouri River could approach — even reach — the historic levels set in 2011, Kevin Grode, an engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said Monday.
In the wake of extraordinary rains from north-central Nebraska northward to the Dakotas, the corps has — again — adjusted upward its estimate of how much runoff will pour into the river this year.
The corps is now estimating that 58.8 million acre-feet of runoff will flow into the river, up 4.2 million from its estimate just two weeks ago. An acre-foot is the amount of water that would fill an acre to a depth of one foot.
As of Friday, runoff had already exceeded the second-highest total set in 1997, according to the corps. The current runoff record, 61 million acre-feet, was set during months-long flooding on the Missouri in 2011.
“There has been rain somewhere in the Missouri River basin each and every day so far in September,” said Kevin Low, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service.
Parts of northern Nebraska, the Dakotas and Montana have seen in excess of 400% of normal rainfall for the month, he said. Many of those areas already have more than exceeded their normal monthly total with two weeks left in September.
In Nebraska, flooding in the north-central part of the state last week washed out roads and culverts. Eight to 10 inches of rain fell in areas like Ainsworth, southeast of Valentine, over two nights.
Because runoff is running so high above and below the dams, the corps is undertaking a balancing act this week in discharges from its lowermost dam.
The agency is cutting back releases from Gavins Point Dam for a few days in the hopes that doing so will prevent flooding of Interstate 29 in western Iowa.
In spite of that effort, the National Weather Service says it’s possible flooding will reach portions of I-29 and I-680 by Wednesday.
Late this week, the corps will significantly increase releases to 80,000 cubic feet per second. Releases will likely stay at that level well into October, said John Remus of the corps.
High flows along the river are expected to send more water through some areas where levees are broken. The corps is sending teams out to monitor levees, and it’s doing what it can to protect levee repairs that remain fragile.
Corps officials say they don’t anticipate more damage to homes and community, but added that in the abundance of caution, people behind damaged levees need to pay attention to water levels and changing conditions.
On Monday, Iowa officials warned residents in southwest Mills County who live west of I-29 and south of Lambert Avenue to stay alert and be prepared to evacuate if water starts to rise. Water could flow through a levee breach into an area already saturated with water, Mills County spokeswoman Sheri Bowen said in a release.
Debris indicates the high-water mark left by March flooding in the 55th Wing on artwork inside the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base.
A set of flood-damaged slides sits on the floor of an office inside the 55th Wing headquarters building, which was destroyed by flooding in March. The Wing will spend about $9.5 million to turn the old StratCom building into its new headquarters.
Lt. Col. Chris Conover puts on a mask to protect himself from mold during a tour of the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base. Conover’s office was in that building. “The black mold just took over,” he said. “It’s hard. Devastating.”
A broken portrait of chief of staff of the Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein, lies on the floor of the 55th Security Forces Squadron building, which was ruined in floods that swamped Offutt Air Force Base in March.
Toppled furniture is scattered around a room in the 55th Security Forces Squadron building at Offutt Air Force Base. The March floodwaters invaded buildings, lifted furniture off the ground, then receded, causing the furniture to fall to the ground in a mess.
A stopped clock hangs on a mold-covered wall inside the 55th Wing headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base. The building has been abandoned and will be demolished after floods last March filled it with water 5 feet deep.
Building D, the historic World War II-era Martin Bomber Plant at Offutt Air Force Base. Hundreds of base workers displaced when their buildings flooded in March are now working here.
The building that once housed the 55th Intelligence Support Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base.
Tennant Hall, the former headquarters of the 97th Intelligence Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base, is one of the flood-damaged buildings that is being repaired.
Repair work has already started on Tennant Hall, which will cost $11 million.
Invading animals have eaten the candy left in the 55th Wing chaplain's office.
Shattered glass and other debris litters the entryway of the 55th Security Forces Squadron headquarters building. The building was destroyed by the March flood.
Flags and unit guidons are piled on a desk in the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base.
Lt. Col. Chris Conover looks through the flood-damaged office of the 55th Wing historian at Offutt Air Force Base. Conover is leading the flood recovery efforts at Offutt.
A safe that once held classified information sits in a hallway in the 55th Wing headquarters building, which was destroyed by the March flood.
A fallen insignia on the floor of the entryway of the 55th Security Forces Squadron headquarters building. Videmus means "I Observe."
