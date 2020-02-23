Another confused dose of winter is forecast this week in Omaha.

In other words: a rain-snow mix.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight chance of rain Monday afternoon and evening, turning to snow overnight and then a rain-snow mix on Tuesday.

The best chance of some type of messy precipitation in Omaha is on Tuesday. In the morning, there's a 50% chance of snow, and by afternoon, it climbs to an 80% chance of rain and snow, according to the weather service.

Less than 1/2 inch of snow is expected.

Conditions are likely to be raw Tuesday and Wednesday because of strong winds accompanying the system moving through.

Highs are forecast to be in the mid- to upper 30s on Tuesday and top out around 30 on Wednesday.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday, which should help melt any slushy snow that froze Tuesday night.

