Enjoy Friday’s mostly sunny skies and relatively sedate weather. A harsh reminder of winter is coming.
Rain is forecast across Nebraska for Saturday, changing to snow in most areas Sunday as Arctic air moves into the region.
National Weather Service meteorologist Angela Pfannkuch said the system won't bring a flood threat, just a lot of misery on Easter Sunday, when conditions turn cold, snowy and windy.
"It's not going to be a great day," she said.
Bitterly cold weather will come on the heels of the storm, with hard freezes forecast for several nights in a row early next week.
The good news is Friday and some of Saturday: Omaha is expected to enjoy mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid-50s and relatively light winds on Friday.
Clouds will move in by Saturday, but temperatures will remain mild and winds light. The longer the rain holds off, the better the day across the state, Pfannkuch said. Rain chances pick up through the day, and by evening, it's fairly guaranteed, according to the weather service.
Saturday night into Sunday, temperatures will drop precipitously, according to the weather service. The region could see a 30-degree drop in daytime highs, from the 60s on Saturday to the 30s on Sunday.
Omaha could see a rain-snow mix on Sunday, with an inch or so of snow possible. Strong northerly winds are forecast throughout the day.
Farther west and north, higher amounts of snow are forecast. Because it will be so windy on Sunday, travel may be difficult. Windblown snow and poor visibility could be a problem across parts of Nebraska, Pfannkuch said.
"There could be issues," she said. "It's going to be a good day to stay home."
