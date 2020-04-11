...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE STRONG WINDS COULD DAMAGE TREES, POWER LINES, AND
TENT FACILITIES. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
Rain expected to move into Omaha area overnight likely to change to snow Sunday afternoon
The rain and thunderstorms expected to move into the Omaha area late Saturday night will make way for a snowy and windy Easter.
The rain predicted to continue Sunday will mix with snow in the afternoon and last into the evening, said Corey Mead, a Valley-based National Weather Service meteorologist. The Omaha metro area should expect about an inch of snow, Mead said, with winds of 30 to 40 mph.
“Right now, we think the highest winter weather impacts will remain north of the Omaha metro area,” Mead said.
Between 3 and 5 inches of snow is possible Sunday in northeast Nebraska, the weather service said.
April 13th-17th are going to feel chilly. But to put it into perspective, the average high temp next week will actually put Omaha at 3rd place for the coldest high temperatures on these dates. The coldest April 13th-17th occurred in 1983 when the average high was 42.8! #Brrpic.twitter.com/zp7D2PyS2j
