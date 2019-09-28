20190907_new_wildclouds_zl1 (copy)

Clouds are illuminated by the rising sun over TD Ameritrade Park in downtown Omaha.

The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency asks that Pottawattamie residents disregard severe weather alerts sent Saturday afternoon.

The county's alert system was activated by the company that provides alert services in Iowa when attempting to troubleshoot other issues, according to a statement released by the agency. 

"Officials from Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management, as well as County Emergency Management Agencies across the state, are working to ensure these type of false system activations are prevented in the future," the agency stated. 

