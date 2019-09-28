The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency asks that Pottawattamie residents disregard severe weather alerts sent Saturday afternoon.
The county's alert system was activated by the company that provides alert services in Iowa when attempting to troubleshoot other issues, according to a statement released by the agency.
"Officials from Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management, as well as County Emergency Management Agencies across the state, are working to ensure these type of false system activations are prevented in the future," the agency stated.
Issued when conditions are favorable for damaging storms to develop. These watches typically cover a large area and are in effect for several hours. If a watch is issued, people should think about what they’ll do if a dangerous storm suddenly develops. For example, if you have outdoor plans, have an idea where you’ll go for shelter.
This is serious. It means that National Weather Service radar or a storm spotter has detected or seen a powerful storm. These types of storms are capable of causing serious damage, either from hail that is larger than an inch or winds that are in excess of 58 mph. These are targeted to just the area in the storm’s path, unlike a watch, which covers many counties. If you are outdoors and in the path of the storm, seek shelter or try to pull off the road to avoid driving in the storm. These storms can generate tornadoes with little warning.
Conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop. Watches are issued for large areas and generally for a long period of time. Sometimes watches cover portions of several states and can last for hours. Have a plan for what you’ll do if a tornado suddenly develops. More serious is a tornado warning.
Head for shelter! Tornado warnings are issued when radar has detected rotation in a cloud or a storm spotter has seen a tornado. Take cover immediately if a warning is issued for your area. Even though you may not see the tornado, it could be there, hidden in rain, or it could drop from the sky above you without warning. Warnings typically last about 30 minutes. Local sirens will sound when warnings are issued. But keep in mind that some sirens could be disabled by the tornado, so you may not hear one.
A violent swirling column of air that stretches from a cloud to the ground, with winds in excess of 65 mph. Winds with a tornado can reach 300 mph or more. If you are watching a tornado and can’t tell what direction it is traveling in, then it is traveling toward you.
If you know your terms, you'll be able to make smarter decisions when severe weather hits.
A swirling column of air that extends downward from a cloud but doesn’t reach the ground.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hail must be 1-inch wide to be considered damaging. Keep in mind that wind direction often determines which side of a building or car is damaged.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A tornado that isn’t spawned by a powerful storm cell and typically stretches to the ground from a towering, but less threatening cloud. A waterspout occurs over water.
