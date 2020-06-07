Extreme temperatures and wind have led to a harsh start to June in Nebraska.
A dust storm west of Lincoln on Sunday led to at least one crash and a partial closure of Interstate 80. The closure occurred near Goehner, and images from social media showed a semitrailer truck that had rear-ended another vehicle. Also on Sunday, severe storms kicked up in the Sand Hills, with wind-driven hail one of the primary threats.
Omaha on Sunday set a record for its longest, earliest stretch of 90-degree days, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Dergan. Sunday’s high of 96 became the city’s seventh consecutive day at or above 90 degrees. The city has recorded three earlier, six-day stretches of such heat, he said. Those streaks all started in May, and, in order of how early they occurred, were in 1921, 2018 and 1934.
Monday’s expected high above 90 degrees would add a day to the record, he said. Temperature records for Omaha date to 1871.
Relief is on the way, but it could come with heavy rains. Dergan said a weather system moving in Tuesday will likely tap into the northward-drifting remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal. Iowa and Missouri are more likely to bear the brunt of those rains. The weather service office in Des Moines tweeted that it is “extremely rare” for tropical storms to send moisture this far north this early in hurricane season.
Extraordinary wind gusts were recorded Saturday in the Panhandle. According to the U.S. Storm Prediction Center, Saturday brought the most significant round of 75 mph-plus wind gusts in the U.S. since at least 2004. Chadron and Melbeta, Nebraska, both saw 75 mph gusts.
