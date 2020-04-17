...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING...
BE PREPARED FOR PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING WITH VISIBILTY
DOWN TO ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN SOME AREAS. THE VISIBILITY
SHOULD QUICKLY IMPROVE THROUGH THE MORNING.
1 of 5
Pink flamingo lawn ornaments are covered in snow as Omaha sets a new record for snowfall on April 16.
The snow that fell in the Omaha area Thursday should be gone by Saturday, but what's still on the ground Friday will keep the day's temperatures lower than expected.
Friday's highs in and around Omaha will be around 40, said Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. The highs had been expected to hit the mid- to upper 40s before all the snow fell.
Omaha's Eppley Airfield recorded 5.4 inches of snow, breaking the record for the date of half an inch, which was set in 1921. Valley recorded 6.4 inches of snow, Petersen said. That translated into about half an inch of moisture, he said.
The heaviest snow, Petersen said, fell in a narrow band.
Other area amounts: 7 inches a mile northeast of Bellevue; 7.2 inches a mile north of Elkhorn; and 8.3 inches two miles southwest of Papillion. Lincoln recorded about 6 inches of snow and Albion had about 3 inches.
Saturday's highs are expected to be in the low 60s, and it should be around 60 Sunday, Petersen said.
1 of 18
Two children walk with sleds as snow falls in Omaha on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.