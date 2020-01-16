...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO
6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF
3 TO 5 INCHES, BUT ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. ICE
ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH, WITH ISOLATED
HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY
WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
Snow is removed from the sidewalk at Pioneer Courage Park on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in downtown Omaha.
The first snow day of the 2019-2020 school year has been called for Omaha Public Schools, Westside Community Schools, Bellevue Public Schools, Millard Public Schools, the University of Nebraska Omaha and more.
The announcements began at 7 p.m.
Millard Public Schools superintendent Jim Sutfin made the announcement on Twitter with the help of his dog.
A wintry mix of snow, ice and sleet is expected Friday morning into Saturday, creating potentially treacherous driving conditions, said David Eastlack, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.
A weather advisory for southeast Nebraska and western Iowa will go into effect at 3 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday. The advisory calls for 2 to 5 inches of snow and ice accumulations and wind gusts up to 50 mph.
Snow will likely fall Friday morning and change to freezing rain Friday afternoon into very early evening, Eastlack said. A light drizzle and snow are possible after midnight.
The snow is expected to clear out of the metro area by Saturday, but wind gusts could cause low visibility, Eastlack said.
Snow arrives tonight, with accumulation likely by sunrise on Friday. Snow will change to freezing drizzle or drizzle by late afternoon before a powerful cold front arrives Friday evening. Flash freeze of wet roads along with snow showers expected Friday night. #neroads#iaroadspic.twitter.com/gDuOpXAX3F
Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.
