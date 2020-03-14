Omahans can expect slushy streets after the morning snow tapers off Saturday afternoon.
Snow started before midnight Friday night and will continue until noon Saturday. The Omaha area should expect around 1.5 to 3 inches of snow and a wind speed of approximately 10 mph throughout the day.
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Hallie Bova, the snow will quickly melt because of temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s.
"After this afternoon, it will be dry through Sunday," Bova said. "We're expecting some of these clouds to stick around."
Bova said the low temperatures will be around 27 degrees Saturday evening and will increase to a high of 43 on Sunday.
Vehicle accidents were reported, but Omaha police officer Joe Nickerson said he had not received any reports of serious accidents.
Bova said weather in the area is expected to remain steady in the next week with temperatures in the mid-40s and some chances of rain through Wednesday. She said the area can expect a different storm system starting Thursday into Friday with possibilities of increased rain or another snowfall.
"It's a little far out to nail that down exactly," Bova said.
For information on road conditions, drivers should call 511.
