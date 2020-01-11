20200111_new_snow_cm_pic002.jpg

Crystal Wilson shovels her sidewalk near 42nd and Pacific Streets on Friday. Today’s snow combined with Friday’s could make some spots slick.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Eastern Nebraska’s snowfall ended Friday evening, but slippery road conditions continued through the night.

The sun rose Saturday morning over mostly clear roads and a scattering of abandoned cars along Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha, attesting to the crash-heavy night.

More than 50 vehicles were called in for blocking roadways Friday, Douglas County emergency dispatchers said.

Law enforcement stopped responding to non-injury crashes after 3 p.m. because of the number of calls.

Multiple Nebraska and Iowa State Patrol vehicles were hit while troopers helped at crashes on U.S. Highway 75 and Interstate 29, respectively.

The Iowa State Patrol said in a tweet that it had received over 130 calls requesting service by about 11 p.m. Friday.

Saturday stayed dry but cold in the Omaha area. The temperature recorded at Eppley Airfield topped out at 23, and the wind chill dipped to 14 below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

Omaha may receive another inch or less of snow starting late Sunday morning into the afternoon, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Valley office.

The remaining ice and snow from Friday could cause extra slickness during Sunday’s possible snowfall.

“It doesn’t take more than an inch of snow to cause issues on the road,” Gross said.

Omaha roadways were clear by Saturday morning, but parts of I-80 and state highways near Lincoln were covered by snow and ice.

As of Saturday night, some northwestern and southeastern Nebraska roads were partially covered by snow, ice or slush, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads.

