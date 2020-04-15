From a record cold morning to potentially record snowfall.
Set your mind to winter. Following Wednesday’s unusually cold morning, snow will fall Thursday across the heart of Nebraska, from Wyoming into Iowa.
A snow forecast was promised! / Here is our thinking regarding snow amounts on Thursday / Uncertainty in the forecast suggests the band of heavier snow could waver (north or south) by 25 to 75 miles pic.twitter.com/mWpm42OeVy— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) April 15, 2020
Somewhere, perhaps in the Lincoln or Omaha area, upwards of six inches or more could accumulate, said Brett Albright, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The official forecast for Omaha is 2 inches to 6 inches of snow, he said. The wide range stems from uncertainty about where the heaviest snow will fall.
As of Wednesday evening, Lincoln was more likely to bear the brunt of the storm, he said, with a forecast of 5 to 8 inches of snow. The capital city is under a winter storm warning due to the potential severity of the weather Thursday. Most of the rest of the region, including Omaha, is under an advisory or watch.
Travelers across the state will want to monitor conditions. Those who are still driving to work should have a decent go of it Thursday morning, he said. The evening commute is more likely be affected.
A cold, soggy Thursday morning is expected to give way to snow by the afternoon across parts of Nebraska and into southwest Iowa, forecasters say.
Today was officially the coldest April 15th in the past 150 years in eastern Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/raRXPZm49G— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) April 15, 2020
That frost outside your window Wednesday reflected the record cold that settled over the region. In Omaha, the low dropped to 21 degrees. The old mark for April 14 was 22, set in 2014.
Likewise, Thursday’s snow has a good chance of breaking daily records, Albright said. Snow in April isn’t unusual, but totals that exceed 2 inches are uncommon, he said.
He had a caution for people cooped up at home and eager to get outside. This snow will be wet and heavy, so it could be a back-breaker, heart-attack maker.
The sun returns Friday and by the weekend, highs are forecast in the 60s.
Today was officially the coldest April 15th in the past 150 years in eastern Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/raRXPZm49G— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) April 15, 2020
World-Herald staff writer Kevin Cole contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.