From a record cold morning to potentially record snowfall.

Set your mind to winter. Following Wednesday’s unusually cold morning, snow will fall Thursday across the heart of Nebraska, from Wyoming into Iowa.

Somewhere, perhaps in the Lincoln or Omaha area, upwards of six inches or more could accumulate, said Brett Albright, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The official forecast for Omaha is 2 inches to 6 inches of snow, he said. The wide range stems from uncertainty about where the heaviest snow will fall.

As of Wednesday evening, Lincoln was more likely to bear the brunt of the storm, he said, with a forecast of 5 to 8 inches of snow. The capital city is under a winter storm warning due to the potential severity of the weather Thursday. Most of the rest of the region, including Omaha, is under an advisory or watch.

Travelers across the state will want to monitor conditions. Those who are still driving to work should have a decent go of it Thursday morning, he said. The evening commute is more likely be affected.

A cold, soggy Thursday morning is expected to give way to snow by the afternoon across parts of Nebraska and into southwest Iowa, forecasters say.

That frost outside your window Wednesday reflected the record cold that settled over the region. In Omaha, the low dropped to 21 degrees. The old mark for April 14 was 22, set in 2014.

Likewise, Thursday’s snow has a good chance of breaking daily records, Albright said. Snow in April isn’t unusual, but totals that exceed 2 inches are uncommon, he said.

He had a caution for people cooped up at home and eager to get outside. This snow will be wet and heavy, so it could be a back-breaker, heart-attack maker.

The sun returns Friday and by the weekend, highs are forecast in the 60s.

World-Herald staff writer Kevin Cole contributed to this report.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

