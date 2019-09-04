'Catastrophic': Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas (copy)

Strong winds move the palms of the palm trees at the first moment of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, on Sunday.

 RAMON ESPINOSA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nebraskan entities deployed to Florida in response to Hurricane Dorian are adjusting their relief efforts as Dorian’s path continues to shift.

Lincoln Electric System crews headed home Wednesday morning. The crews left Nebraska on Monday after receiving a mutual aid request from the American Public Power Association and the Florida Municipal Electric Association.

LES reported that two previous calls for mutual aid in Florida were changed after Dorian stalled over the Bahamas, leaving forecasters unsure what the storm would do next.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Omaha Public Power District crews also are making plans to head home after arriving Monday in Orlando, Florida. Wednesday morning, the American Public Power Association released OPPD crews from mutual aid duty in Florida because the storm had caused little damage to the state’s electric infrastructure.

Utilities in the Carolinas have indicated they have the resources they need and are prepared for the coming storm, OPPD said.

And Red Cross volunteers — eight from Nebraska, seven from Kansas — have been deployed to prepare for the hurricane and help people who have been forced to evacuate.

In addition, two of the emergency response vehicles from the Red Cross’ Kansas, Nebraska, SW Iowa Region — one from Lincoln and one from Hays, Kansas — are in a staging area and ready to respond to areas affected by the storm.

In advance of the storm making landfall, the Red Cross mobilized more than 1,900 volunteers and has positioned 110 emergency response vehicles and 104 tractor-trailer loads full of relief supplies, including cots, blankets and 63,000 ready-to-eat meals.

The National Hurricane Center reported Wednesday morning that a life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are expected along portions of the east coast of Florida and the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, regardless of the exact track of Dorian’s center.

10 unusual weather events in the Midlands through the years

Nebraska and Iowa have had their share of unusual or extreme weather over the decades. Here are some examples.

Source: Nebraska Weather, an Omaha World-Herald book

1 of 11

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription