A record wet August in Nebraska capped off a soggy summer, which together caused the state more woe on the heels of spring’s catastrophic floods.
The state averaged 5 inches of rain in August, two-tenths of an inch above the previous record set in 1977, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Overall, this past summer was Nebraska’s 11th wettest on record, out of 125 years, according to the National Centers.
The state has been in the grip of wetter than normal weather for more than a year. The past 18 months have been the wettest on record for Nebraska, a trend that extends far beyond the state’s borders.
The Lower 48 states also are in the midst of their wettest 18 months on record, according to the National Centers. That heavy rain and snow have led to widespread flooding, and scientists are researching the underlying causes.
August was the month that a kayak was used as a convenient way to get around the Nebraska State Fair after heavy rain fell on already saturated soil. Grand Island, home to the fair, set four daily records for rain this summer, one in July and three in August.
Buffalo County roads, such as 280th Road southeast of Pleasanton, were covered with runoff Tuesday morning. Unofficially, about 3½ inches on rain fell at this location, but much higher totals — including as much as 9 inches — fell elsewhere in the Kearney area.
Mark Witt of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, erects a barricade at U.S. Highway 30 and Dovehill Road west of Kearney on Tuesday. Officials closed Highway 30 from Kearney to Elm Creek, Witt said, because water was running over the highway at multiple places.
University of Nebraska at Kearney employee Alesia Lange mops up floodwaters inside the Nebraskan Student Union on Tuesday morning. About 2 inches of water covered a large portion of the building’s first floor, including the food court area and office spaces.
Chris Blocher, University of Nebraska at Kearney lead custodian, cleans up floodwaters near the entryway of the Nebraskan Student Union. About 2 inches of water covered a large portion of the building’s first floor, including the food court area and office spaces.
The Kearney Regional Medical Center's parking lot was filled with water Tuesday morning. Director of Marketing Amanda Polacek said flooding did not affect the interior of the hospital or medical clinics, and everything was proceeding normally.
Kearney, in addition to other towns in the surrounding area, is suffering the effects of Monday night's rainstorm. Roads and buildings are flooded, stranding some in their homes.
If you'd like to share a photo with us for use in this gallery or publication in the paper, please email news@kearneyhub.com, stating that you own rights to the photo(s) or video attached and give Kearney Hub permission to use the content for publication.
1 of 58
A Nebraska Game and Parks airboat evacuates a family from a flooded house in Gibbon, Nebraska, on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska State Patrol monitors a flooded street in Gibbon, Nebraska, on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers sandbag businesses on Front Street in Gibbon, Nebraska, on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Highway 30 is shown underwater in Gibbon, Nebraska, on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Travelers remove their belongings from a flooded hotel in Kearney on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A truck makes its way down a street past flooded cars in Kearney on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
People look at flooded cars in the Holiday Inn parking lot in Kearney on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A flatbed with sandbags drives down Front Street in Gibbon, Nebraska, on Wednesday. The water was expected to crest Wednesday afternoon.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Buffalo County roads, such as 280th Road southeast of Pleasanton, were covered with runoff Tuesday morning. Unofficially, about 3½ inches on rain fell at this location, but much higher totals — including as much as 9 inches — fell elsewhere in the Kearney area.
TAMMY EATON/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Mark Witt of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, erects a barricade at U.S. Highway 30 and Dovehill Road west of Kearney on Tuesday. Officials closed Highway 30 from Kearney to Elm Creek, Witt said, because water was running over the highway at multiple places.
MIKE KONZ/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A motorist turns around on U.S. Highway 30 west of Kearney on Tuesday morning rather than risk plowing through rainfall runoff covering the road.
MIKE KONZ/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
After water spilled over the banks of the Wood River north of Kearney, it filled the ditches along Highway 10.
MIKE KONZ/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Water rose to the underside of a bridge over Kearney Canal in the 1733 Estates neighborhood in west Kearney on Tuesday.
MIKE KONZ/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Lexington, Nebraska, including Lakeview Acres, got more than 7 inches of rain in Monday’s storm.
HEATHER HEINEMANN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Lexington got more than 7 inches of rain in Monday's storm.
HEATHER HEINEMANN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Lexington got more than 7 inches of rain in Monday's storm.
HEATHER HEINEMANN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Lexington got more than 7 inches of rain in Monday's storm.
HEATHER HEINEMANN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Crossing Employees check out the water running over Airport Road near the camp on the west side of Lexington.
BRIAN NEBEN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Looking at the floodwaters east down Highway 30 in Lexington.
BRIAN NEBEN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Outside the Student Union at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
UNK COMMUNICATIONS
University of Nebraska at Kearney employee Alesia Lange mops up floodwaters inside the Nebraskan Student Union on Tuesday morning. About 2 inches of water covered a large portion of the building’s first floor, including the food court area and office spaces.
CORBEY R. DORSEY/UNK COMMUNICATIONS
Chris Blocher, University of Nebraska at Kearney lead custodian, cleans up floodwaters near the entryway of the Nebraskan Student Union. About 2 inches of water covered a large portion of the building’s first floor, including the food court area and office spaces.
CORBEY R. DORSEY/UNK COMMUNICATIONS
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Flooding on County Road 737 north of Loomis, Nebraska.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Floodwaters at the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege, Nebraska.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Floodwaters at the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege, Nebraska.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Marc Lombardi, a traveler on his way from New York to Las Vegas, navigates a flooded road near Sapp Bros. in Elm Creek.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Marc Lombardi, a traveler on his way from New York to Las Vegas, navigates a flooded road near Sapp Bros. in Elm Creek.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The lake at Yanney Park was flooded Tuesday morning, as visible from the top of Yanney Tower. Yanney Park was closed Tuesday.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The amphitheater at Yanney Park, just a few yards from the lake, was underwater Tuesday morning.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The amphitheater at Yanney Park, just a few yards from the lake, was underwater Tuesday morning.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Parkgoers Tuesday morning look at the effects of Monday night's storm.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Water levels in the pond at North Park in Holdrege were high Tuesday morning. Benches near the pond and docks were under water.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Water levels in the pond at North Park in Holdrege were high Tuesday morning. Benches near the pond and docks were under water.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Holdrege Golf Course was hit by floodwaters.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A car is submerged in floodwaters near the underpass on South Lincoln Street in Holdrege.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Seldom Lake on Tuesday.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Seldom Lake on Tuesday.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The Kearney Regional Medical Center's parking lot was filled with water Tuesday morning. Director of Marketing Amanda Polacek said flooding did not affect the interior of the hospital or medical clinics, and everything was proceeding normally.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Emergency crews work to evacuate hotels in south Kearney.
CITY OF KEARNEY
Odessa Road in Elm Creek, Nebraska.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Flooding closed roads after a massive rainstorm Monday night.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The Sapp Bros. Travel Center in Elm Creek area in Nebraska after flooding hit.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Th Odessa, Nebraska, exit on Interstate 80.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Semitrailer trucks were stuck in floodwaters after a massive storm dumped up to 9 inches of rain in Kearney and other communities.
EERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Flooding at Union Pacific State Recreation Area in Buffalo County, Nebraska.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Emergency responders help after a huge storm dropped up to 9 inches of rain on Kearney and other communities, triggering flooding.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The lake at Cunningham's on the Lake in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Cunningham's on the Lake in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Cunningham's on the Lake in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A flooded Cunningham's on the Lake in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Cunningham's on the Lake in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Flooding in the Yanney Tower area.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Flooding at the Yanney Marina.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Floodwaters surround Yanney Lake Bridge.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Kayaks float in floodwaters at Yanney Park in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A portable toilet was overturned by floodwaters at Yanney Park in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Floodwaters near the amphitheater at Yanney Park.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
In contrast, June was the driest of the three summer months, when compared to normal.
This part of the country is given to extremes, so record rains are part of the weather DNA in the Great Plains.
But scientists also are seeing an increase in extreme precipitation consistent with the changes that have been forecast for a warming world, according to the National Climate Assessment. (The planet’s atmosphere contains more water as it heats up, which means that there’s more water available to fall during rainstorms.)
There has been so much storm damage in Nebraska this year that Gov. Pete Ricketts extended his first disaster declaration from this spring, and then issued a second one. As a result, the 2019 state of emergency period in Nebraska ran from early March through early September.
The rain hasn’t let up, either. In September, destructive flooding washed out roads in north-central Nebraska. Brown County firefighters rescued a pickup driver who was swept about 200 to 300 yards down Bone Creek before she was able to grab onto a tree.
In the near term, more rain is expected, which has the National Weather Service advising people in the water-soaked Midwest to watch for renewed flooding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.