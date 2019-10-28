Cm-snow

Snowflakes collect Monday evening on a mum in midtown Omaha. There’s a good chance of snow Wednesday, the National Weather Service says.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Flurries accompanied the Monday evening commute in the Omaha area, and more snow is likely before Halloween arrives.

In western Nebraska, a winter weather advisory went into effect.

It’s not yet officially winter, but Nebraska is getting a taste.

The Omaha area should see a break on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions. But there’s a good chance of snow on Wednesday, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. People could wake up to an inch or more of snow on the ground Thursday morning, she said.

“It’s still a little early to say for sure — we’ll have to keep watching this one,” she said.

Regardless of how much — or how little — snow falls, Gross said Halloween should be dry, with no fresh snow or rain in the forecast for the Omaha area. During the prime trick-or-treat hours in Omaha, temperatures are likely to be around the freezing mark, and winds are forecast to be light.

In western Nebraska, 2 to 5 inches of snow was expected Tuesday into Wednesday. The weather service is advising drivers in the western part of the state to watch for slick conditions.

The 10 biggest single-day snowfalls in Omaha history

You think a few inches of snow can be bad? Check out the 10 heaviest daily snowfalls in Omaha history.

— Nancy Gaarder

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder

