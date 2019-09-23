The bridge east of Rulo, Nebraska, has become the second Missouri River crossing to again close because of flooding.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday that the U.S. Highway 159 bridge across the river at Rulo had closed.

On Friday, the Interstate 680 bridge in north Omaha closed

Dates for reopening the bridges are uncertain and depend on dropping river levels and the conditions left behind, highway officials say.

Roads officials are advising that motorists using alternate routes take care given the extra traffic that rural highways will be carrying. 

