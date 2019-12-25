Some folks might pine for a white Christmas, but Wednesday's sunshine and unseasonably warm weather in the Omaha metro area drew scores of people outdoors.
"I'll take it as long as we can get it," said Casey Harris of La Vista, who joined his in-laws, Bruce and Johanna Deats, for a walk with their dogs, Roscoe, Daisy and Lucy, at Omaha's Memorial Park.
"I'm not missing a white Christmas at all," Johanna Deats said as she watched Roscoe chase after the new ball he got for Christmas. "How can you not want to be out in this?"
A change is coming soon, however, and families with loved ones hitting the road this weekend will want to watch the weather closely.
Dave Bowers, a meteorologist with AccuWeather, Inc., The World-Herald's private weather consultant, said snow and wind is likely to complicate travel from the Rockies into the western half of Nebraska on Saturday, and maybe into Sunday. Most of eastern Nebraska and the southern U.S. are likely to see rain Saturday. Farther north toward the Twin Cities, there could be some freezing rain combined with a rain/snow mix, he said.
The travel day most affected by the storm is likely to be Saturday, but there could be lingering effects into Sunday, Bowers said. Travelers planning to drive across eastern Wyoming and Colorado or western Nebraska may want to get ahead of the storm and travel on Friday, he said. Windblown snow could cause visibility problems Saturday and those conditions could linger into Sunday.
Omaha is most likely to see rain, although the precipitation could turn into a rain/snow mix, he said. South of Nebraska, the rain could be heavy enough to periodically interfere with driving on Saturday, he said.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
On Wednesday, though, the Omaha metro area was gifted with nice weather, said Taylor Nicolaisen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Toward Blair and northward, a decidedly different Christmas unfolded, he said.
"Fog, drizzly, cold," is how Nicolaisen described Christmas north of Douglas County. "It was a totally different Christmas for them, Omaha was lucky."
Omaha's high of 50 degrees fell seven degrees short of a record, Nicolaisen said. Record highs were set east and south of Omaha, he said. In Des Moines, the mercury peaked at 60 degrees, breaking the previous record of 58 set in 1936.
At Memorial Park on Sunday, Becky Martinez and her dog, Archer, were making their second visit of day.
Martinez said she's enjoyed the warmth, but it has been hard to get into the Christmas spirit.
"I think snow has a lot to do with that," she said. The forecast calls for a chance of snow in the Omaha area on Sunday, and that sounds good, she said. "Exciting!"
10 unusual weather events in the Midlands through the years
March 23, 1913: Omaha Easter tornado
July 1936: Dust Bowl
Jan. 2-3, 1949: Blizzard
April 1960: Flooding
Jan. 10-11, 1975: Blizzard
May 6, 1975: Omaha tornado
Oct. 26, 1997: Early snowstorm
June 22, 2003: Supersized hailstone
Summer 2011: Missouri River flooding
Aug. 4, 2016: Lake Manawa waterspout
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.