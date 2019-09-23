Nebraska

Holdrege man dies in crash with RV in Phelps County

A 39-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in south-central Nebraska.

Toby Spaulding of Holdrege was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report from the Nebraska State Patrol. The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. just south of Elm Creek, about 20 miles north of Holdrege in Phelps County.

Investigators determined that Spaulding, who was not wearing a seat belt, was traveling east on County Road 747 when his vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection with U.S. Highway 183. Spaulding’s vehicle collided with a recreational vehicle driven by Marshall Nelms, 41, of Kearney.

The RV rolled into a ditch. Nelms and a passenger, who were both wearing seat belts, were not injured.

— Kevin Cole

Flooding closes Missouri River bridge at Rulo

The bridge east of Rulo, Nebraska, has become the second Missouri River crossing to again close because of flooding.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday that the U.S. Highway 159 bridge across the river at Rulo had closed.

On Friday, the Interstate 680 bridge in north Omaha closed.

Dates for reopening the bridges are uncertain and depend on dropping river levels and the conditions left behind, highway officials say.

Roads officials are advising that motorists using alternate routes take care given the extra traffic that rural highways will be carrying. —

Photos: Major flooding hit Nebraska and Iowa towns in March

1 of 90