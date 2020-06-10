Rain totals varied widely across the region Tuesday evening and overnight, with the heaviest rain falling ahead of the cold front.

Rainfall totals, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Council Bluffs, 3.34 inches
  • Omaha's Eppley Airfield, 1.3 inches
  • Valley, 1.12 inches
  • Lincoln, 0.16 inches
  • Fremont and Falls City, 0.90 inches
  • Omaha/Florence, 0.95 inches

In most of central and western Nebraska, which was behind the cold front, less than a half-inch of rain fell.

Wind speeds in excess of 50 mph were common. Select wind speeds:

  • Tekamah, 71 mph
  • Columbus, 62 mph
  • Lincoln 61 mph
  • Eppley Airfield, 58 mph
  • Offutt 51 mph

