Rain totals varied widely across the region Tuesday evening and overnight, with the heaviest rain falling ahead of the cold front.
Rainfall totals, according to the National Weather Service:
- Council Bluffs, 3.34 inches
- Omaha's Eppley Airfield, 1.3 inches
- Valley, 1.12 inches
- Lincoln, 0.16 inches
- Fremont and Falls City, 0.90 inches
- Omaha/Florence, 0.95 inches
In most of central and western Nebraska, which was behind the cold front, less than a half-inch of rain fell.
Wind speeds in excess of 50 mph were common. Select wind speeds:
- Tekamah, 71 mph
- Columbus, 62 mph
- Lincoln 61 mph
- Eppley Airfield, 58 mph
- Offutt 51 mph
'The Night of the Twisters' in Grand Island 40 years ago
Grand Island tornadoes
Grand Island tornadoes
Grand Island tornadoes
President Carter's visit
President Carter's visit
Dairy Queen damage
Car damage
Grand Island tornadoes
Village Inn
President Carter's visit
Grand Island tornadoes
Grand Island tornadoes
Grand Island tornadoes
Grand Island tornadoes
Grand Island tornadoes
South Locust Street
Grand Island tornadoes
Grand Island tornadoes
Twister map
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.