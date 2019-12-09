Snow and cold, blustery winds are forecast in the Omaha metro area Monday morning, just as the commute gets underway.

As a result, the National Weather Service is advising people to be prepared for a trickier than normal drive.

While significant snowfall isn’t forecast, the winds are expected to be strong enough to cause limited visibility, said Van DeWald, a weather service meteorologist. And, depending on the condition of the streets, there could be some slick spots.

Less than an inch of snow is forecast, and it could be preceded by rain, according to the weather service. Winds are forecast to blow in excess of 30 mph. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s, with wind chills in the single digits.

The snow is forecast to subside in the morning, but cold winds are expected for the rest of the day. Winds should die down after nightfall, according to the weather service.

Conditions will improve Tuesday. — Nancy Gaarder

