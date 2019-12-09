Snow and cold, blustery winds are forecast in the Omaha metro area Monday morning, just as the commute gets underway.
As a result, the National Weather Service is advising people to be prepared for a trickier than normal drive.
While significant snowfall isn’t forecast, the winds are expected to be strong enough to cause limited visibility, said Van DeWald, a weather service meteorologist. And, depending on the condition of the streets, there could be some slick spots.
Less than an inch of snow is forecast, and it could be preceded by rain, according to the weather service. Winds are forecast to blow in excess of 30 mph. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s, with wind chills in the single digits.
The snow is forecast to subside in the morning, but cold winds are expected for the rest of the day. Winds should die down after nightfall, according to the weather service.
Conditions will improve Tuesday. — Nancy Gaarder
1 of 11
Jan. 9, 1886: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 58 degrees in 1928.
Want to be alerted for severe weather? Or maybe you want the latest in dining, local businesses or sports coverage? The World-Herald's newsletters have a variety of options to cater to your interests. Click here to sign up.
Winter in Omaha is always sure to bring in some uncomfortably chilly weather, but it's hard to match the 10 coldest days in the city's history.
1 of 11
Jan. 9, 1886: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 58 degrees in 1928.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dec. 12, 1983: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 65 degrees in 1921.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dec. 22, 1989: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 63 degrees in 1933.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Feb. 2, 1887: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 66 degrees in 1992.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Feb. 4, 1884: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 63 degrees in 1944.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 15, 1888: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 62 degrees in 2006.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Feb. 12, 1899: -26 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 71 degrees in 1990.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 20, 1892: -26 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 64 degrees in 1944.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 12, 1912: -27 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 61 degrees in 1987.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 5, 1884: -32 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 66 degrees in 2012.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Want to be alerted for severe weather? Or maybe you want the latest in dining, local businesses or sports coverage? The World-Herald's newsletters have a variety of options to cater to your interests. Click here to sign up.
MICHAEL BOEHNLEIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.