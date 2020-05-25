Storms spun out a landspout tornado and knocked over a train in south-central Nebraska on Sunday, according to reports to the National Weather Service.
With more rain forecast Monday, the Memorial Day weekend is coming to a soggy end. Flash flood advisories were in effect Sunday into Monday across parts of southern Nebraska and Iowa, northwest Missouri and much of eastern Kansas.
On Sunday, several people reported seeing a landspout near Edgar, Nebraska, according to the weather service. A landspout is a rope-like tornado that forms under a weak storm.
An emergency manager also reported seeing a train off the tracks in nearby Nuckolls County.
The area where both happened is southeast of Hastings.
Rainfall totals varied across Nebraska on Saturday evening into Sunday evening. Generally, half an inch to more than 1 inch fell, with locally higher amounts reported. Selected rainfall totals, in inches, as of 7 p.m. Sunday, and generally for the preceding 24 hours: Broken Bow, 2.47; O’Neill, 2.01; Ainsworth, 1.34; Bellevue/Offutt Air Force Base, 1.22; Nebraska City, 1.12; and Omaha/Eppley Airfield, 0.73.
