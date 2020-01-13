20200111_new_snow_03kw

Snow covers grasses in downtown Omaha on Friday.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Lingering fog Tuesday morning is expected to give way to sunshine during the day, but before that happens, people should watch for slick surfaces.

With overnight temperatures in the 20s, freezing fog was possible Tuesday morning, which could turn untreated surfaces icy, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are the forecast highlights for the rest of the week, based on information from the weather service:

Tuesday afternoon: Probably the nicest weather of the week. Sunshine and highs in the mid 30s in the Omaha metro area. 

Wednesday: Blustery and cold. Highs in the 20s and winds gusting to almost 30 mph means that wind chills may not climb above 15 degrees for most of the day.

Thursday: Coldest morning of the week, and possibly of the season. The morning low could dip to 4 degrees, 2 degrees below the season's lowest temperature so far, based on readings at Eppley Airfield.

Thursday night to Friday: Snow and wind return. The weather service wasn't ready to forecast amounts Monday evening.

Weekend/Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day): Windy Saturday. Chilly Sunday and Monday, with lows possibly in the single digits in the mornings and highs possibly not breaking out of the low 20s.

