...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3
INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
An iguana lies draped on a tree limb as it waits for the sunrise on Wednesday in Surfside, Florida. The National Weather Service office in Miami posted Tuesday on its official Twitter that residents shouldn't be surprised if they see iguanas falling from trees as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. The low temperatures stun the invasive reptiles, but the iguanas won't necessarily die.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
A stunned baby iguana lies in the grass at Cherry Creek Park in Oakland Park, Florida, on Wednesday.
The temperature dropped to 40 in Miami early Wednesday, something that hasn't happened since 2010, said Paxton Fell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami. In Fort Lauderdale, which is about 30 miles north of Miami, it has been at least two years since it has been that cold, she said.
Iguanas, which are cold-blooded, slow down or become immobile when the temperature drops that low. So the iguanas that are up in trees when the mercury dips can tumble to the ground.
The invasive reptiles are stunned by the temperatures, but they won't necessarily die, unless they fall from high up.
