Panhandle Rural Electric Membership Association is still fixing and replacing more than 200 downed power poles after an ice storm hit their serviced areas in western Nebraska over the Thanksgiving weekend.
A chunk of ice that wrapped a power line in western Nebraska after an ice storm over Thanksgiving weekend.
“It’s still snowy and icy, melting during the day and freezing at night,” he said. “A lot of the affected areas are on steep hills where it’s exposed the most and the ice and the wind is the worst.”
Winds in Alliance on Saturday reached highs of 39 mph with gusts of up to 49 mph. That caused “galloping lines” — when lines whip and thrash in the air, usually hitting each other and snapping or tangling.
Wind was the biggest issue for Nebraska Public Power District areas. About 550 customers in Brule, near Ogallala, and 696 customers in Lisco, 45 miles northwest of Lake McConaughy, lost power briefly Saturday, media relations specialist Grant Otten said.
Otten reminded residents to stay a safe distance away from downed power lines.
“The area around the power line can be charged, too,” Otten said. “Stay in the area so someone else doesn’t come across it. Call your local law enforcement or public power district immediately.”
Some crews were unable to reach areas to repair poles because of the snow and ice. Workers with Chimney Rock Public Power District had to wait until Sunday morning to fix lines, General Manger Alvin Harimon said.
“The damage was pretty normal, but not being able to get to it was not,” he said. “Usually we can get to it, back in and back up. Without being able to get to it with all the drifts and the wind, that was the worst part of it.”
The accumulated ice in some areas was thick and heavy. PREMA workers found a chunk of ice that was wrapped around a line that was about the diameter of a pop can.
It could have been worse, Reiber said, remembering a nasty storm in the mid-1990s.
“That storm took down all kinds of things,” he said. “Two hundred poles is probably pretty lucky.”
Abandoned cars and trucks litter 72nd Street after the storm.
Gary Lowman, manpower coordinator of the Postal Service, sorts through the overflow of about 20,000 pounds of mail on Jan. 12, 1975. Service had been delayed due to the blizzard and postal trucks were still stranded on the streets, many of which had mail in them.
MICHAEL BOEHNLEIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
