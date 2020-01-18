Friday’s snow and ice storms have passed, but dangerous winter conditions will remain in the Omaha area through the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
Gusts reached 50 mph in Omaha overnight, but wind speeds dropped to below 20 mph by early Saturday morning, Brian Smith, meteorologist at the Omaha/Valley National Weather Service, said.
The Nebraska State Patrol reported one person was killed Friday in a two vehicle-crash on Interstate 80 near Hershey.
At approximately 11:30 a.m., a Ford Ranger pickup lost control while traveling eastbound on I-80. The pickup, driven by Michael Krough, 57, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, crossed the median and struck a westbound semi. Krough was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi was not injured. Weather conditions were a factor in the crash, according to the patrol.
Another crash, at 10:15 a.m. Friday, resulted in the closure of eastbound lanes of I-80 for more than an hour near Kearney. A semi pulling double trailers lost control in icy conditions and overturned, blocking the eastbound lanes. Neither occupant of the semi was injured, according to the patrol.
The patrol reported that troopers responded to 55 crashes on Friday.
Icy conditions and high winds contributed to over 500 OPPD customers' power outages Saturday morning, but that number declined to less than 25 by early afternoon, according to OPPD’s power outage map.
Conditions will be frigid through Monday.
Omaha's low is predicted to drop to zero Sunday morning. On Monday morning, the low could be -5 degrees.
The wind chill, or the feels-like temperature, could be -13 degrees on Sunday morning and -15 degrees on Monday morning.
Smith recommended anyone spending time outside bundle up with hats and gloves to retain their body heat in the cold conditions.
“We’ve been having fairly mild temperatures,” Smith said of the winter’s weather so far. “People need to learn to protect themselves from the cold.”
Troopers responded to 55 crashes Friday. Unfortunately, one of them resulted in a fatality.— Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) January 18, 2020
Please drive safely if you're traveling this weekend. Strong winds and frigid temps can create for hazardous driving conditions even with no new precipitation. https://t.co/naH2zUVRYk pic.twitter.com/zY1QOGHg1a
The State Patrol urged caution as temperatures are expected to remain at or below freezing for the next several days around much of Nebraska, with the potential for refreezing on roadways.
"Please drive safely if you're traveling this weekend," the patrol said in a tweet. "Strong winds and frigid temps can create for hazardous driving conditions even with no new precipitation."
The State Patrol advised anyone who becomes stranded to stay in their vehicle and call for help. Motorists in need of assistance can call the Nebraska State Patrol Helpline at *55 or (800) 525-5555.
For those experiencing homelessness during this weekend's winter conditions, the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless provides eight "access points," where people can receive information and resources about temporary housing options.
Walk-in locations include the Community Alliance at 4001 Leavenworth St., the Siena/Francis House at 1702 Nicholas St., and the Stephen Center at 2723 Q Street. Other locations offer services specifically for veterans, youth, and families. More information can be found here .
