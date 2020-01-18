High winds and chilling temperatures cause power outages, dangerous conditions

Friday’s snow and ice storms have passed, but dangerous winter conditions will remain in the Omaha area through the holiday weekend.

A wind advisory will remain in effect for much of eastern Nebraska, including Omaha and Lincoln, and western Iowa through Saturday morning. Gusts could reach up to 25 mph according to Brian Smith, meteorologist at the Omaha/Valley National Weather Service.

Gusts breached 50 mph in Omaha overnight, but speeds will continue waning throughout the morning Smith said. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, average wind speeds at Valley were below 20 mph. 

The high winds and ice likely contributed to the over 500 OPPD customers affected by power outages as of 9 a.m. Saturday, according to OPPD’s power outage map.

Temperatures will remain low through Sunday morning with wind chill lows predicted to reach the negatives, Smith said. In Omaha, lows could reach -15 degrees; in Lincoln, -2 degrees; in northeast Nebraska, -15 to -25 degrees.

Temperatures could stay in the negatives through Monday morning, Smith said. Omaha's low is predicted at -4 degrees and further north, near the South Dakota border, lows could reach - 10 degrees. 

Smith recommended anyone spending time outside bundle up with hats and gloves to retain their body heat in the cold conditions.

“We’ve been having fairly mild temperatures,” Smith said of the winter’s weather so far. “People need to learn to protect themselves from the cold.”

For those experiencing homelessness during this weekend's winter conditions, the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless provides 8 "access points" where people can receive information and resources about temporary housing options. 

Walk-in locations include the Community Alliance at 4001 Leavenworth St., the Siena/Francis House at 1702 Nicholas St., the Stephen Center at 2723 Q Street. Other locations offer services specifically for veterans, youth, and families. More information can be found here

