High winds and chilling temperatures cause power outages, dangerous conditions

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE
LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT.
AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD OCCUR IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
NORTHWEST IOWA.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
A pedestrian crosses 13th Street on Friday during a snow storm in Omaha.
Friday’s snow and ice storms have passed, but dangerous winter conditions will remain in the Omaha area through the holiday weekend.
A wind advisory will remain in effect for much of eastern Nebraska, including Omaha and Lincoln, and western Iowa through Saturday morning. Gusts could reach up to 25 mph according to Brian Smith, meteorologist at the Omaha/Valley National Weather Service.
Gusts breached 50 mph in Omaha overnight, but speeds will continue waning throughout the morning Smith said. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, average wind speeds at Valley were below 20 mph.
The high winds and ice likely contributed to the over 500 OPPD customers affected by power outages as of 9 a.m. Saturday, according to OPPD’s power outage map.
Temperatures will remain low through Sunday morning with wind chill lows predicted to reach the negatives, Smith said. In Omaha, lows could reach -15 degrees; in Lincoln, -2 degrees; in northeast Nebraska, -15 to -25 degrees.
Temperatures could stay in the negatives through Monday morning, Smith said. Omaha's low is predicted at -4 degrees and further north, near the South Dakota border, lows could reach - 10 degrees.
Smith recommended anyone spending time outside bundle up with hats and gloves to retain their body heat in the cold conditions.
“We’ve been having fairly mild temperatures,” Smith said of the winter’s weather so far. “People need to learn to protect themselves from the cold.”
For those experiencing homelessness during this weekend's winter conditions, the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless provides 8 "access points" where people can receive information and resources about temporary housing options.
Walk-in locations include the Community Alliance at 4001 Leavenworth St., the Siena/Francis House at 1702 Nicholas St., the Stephen Center at 2723 Q Street. Other locations offer services specifically for veterans, youth, and families. More information can be found here .
Winter system impacts Nebraska on Friday, Jan. 17th
Taylor Hawkins shovels his driveway near 43rd and Leavenworth Streets on Friday.
Looking west on Marcy Street from 43rd Street on Friday, snow covers cars and the street.
Vehicles make their way on to I-480 as snow is cleared from a sidewalk below on Friday in downtown Omaha.
Vince Smith clears snow from a sidewalk on Farnam Street in downtown Omaha on Friday.
A pedestrian walks into wind blown snow on Friday in downtown Omaha.
Cars head west on Leavenworth Street from 45th Street in the snow.
Cars head east on Leavenworth Street from 45th Street in the snow on Friday.
Vehicles make their way up a snow covered ramp into I-480 in downtown Omaha on Friday.
Bob Creal zips up before returning to shoveling snow.
A student makes their way down an icy tunnel near Selleck Hall at UNL
Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity members use kitchen items to put the finishing touches on their snowman.
A squirrel savors a nut on a tree branch at UNL.
A UNL student makes their way to class.
Tractors clear the streets near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Nick Chapa admires his work after putting the finishing touches on a snowman.
Graves are adorned with wreaths and snow in Wyuka cemetary.
Leslie Stroup uses a snow blower to clear a path at Belmont Elementary School.
Snow bellows from a snow blower as janitors clear to the snow at Belmont Elementary School.
Mansoor Al Bayati uses a snow blower to clear a path at Belmont Elementary School.
A pedestrian crosses 13th Street on Friday during a snow storm in Omaha.
Taylor Hawkins shovels his driveway near 43rd and Leavenworth Streets on Friday.
Vehicles navigate through the snow storm on Friday near TD Ameritrade Park.
A truck with a plow attached moves along Cuming Street in north downtown Omaha as snow falls Friday.
Snow falls near a streetlight in downtown Omaha on Friday.
A worker pushes snow of a sidewalk near TD Ameritrade Park on Friday.
A plow truck works Friday along 10th Street in Omaha.
Snow is brushed off a sidewalk on Friday morning in downtown Omaha.
Snow is cleared from a sidewalk along Cuming Street on Friday morning in Omaha.
A worker clears snow from a sidewalk on Friday morning in downtown Omaha.
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.