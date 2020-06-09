THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A
* URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
SOUTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA...
NORTHERN SARPY COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
SOUTHEASTERN DODGE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 1145 PM CDT.
* AT 744 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN THAT WILL CAUSE
URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE
INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. THESE STORMS HAVE A HISTORY OF
VERY HEAVY RAIN, AS MUCH AS 2 TO 3 INCHES PER HOUR. RAIN THIS
HEAVY WILL GREATLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND CAUSE STREET FLOODING.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
OMAHA, COUNCIL BLUFFS, BELLEVUE, FREMONT, PAPILLION, LA VISTA,
RALSTON, GRETNA, VALLEY, WATERLOO, INGLEWOOD, ELKHORN, OFFUTT AFB,
MILLARD, CARTER LAKE, BENNINGTON, BOYS TOWN, LAKE MANAWA STATE
PARK, CHALCO AND FREMONT LAKES STATE RECREATION AREA.
ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS
ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING.
THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS...
INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 43 AND 61.
INTERSTATE 80 IN IOWA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 8.
INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 435 AND 454.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST IOWA AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE
FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHWEST IOWA, FREMONT, MILLS,
MONTGOMERY, PAGE, AND POTTAWATTAMIE. IN NEBRASKA, CASS,
DOUGLAS, GAGE, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, LANCASTER, NEMAHA, OTOE,
PAWNEE, RICHARDSON, SALINE, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND SEWARD.
* UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY
* ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING
MAY DROP AND ADDITIONAL INCH AND A HALF OF RAIN. THIS RAIN IN
ADDITION TO POCKETS OF HEAVY RAIN THAT FELL TUESDAY EVENING
COULD RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH
EXPECTED. REPORTS OF 50 TO 60 MPH HAVE ALREADY BEEN REPORTED IN
SEVERAL SPOTS THIS EVENING.
* WHERE...BURT, WASHINGTON, DOUGLAS, SARPY, CASS, OTOE, GAGE,
JOHNSON AND PAWNEE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...THROUGH 7 AM WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT,
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ALONG INTERSTATE 80.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND
TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF
YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF
YOU MUST DRIVE.
&&
High wind threat, flood risk remain in Omaha and Lincoln
Early damage has begun occurring from a powerful weather system that has the potential to cause problems through the night.
A flash flood warning is in effect in Lincoln where a deluge of rain already has fallen, power outages have been reported in Omaha and elsewhere, and a home was destroyed in Broken Bow. Storms also have dropped hail in some locations and a tornado was reported near Fairbury.
The good news is that the tornado watch that had been in effect in the Omaha area was lifted about 8:30 p.m. And the thunderstorm threat had diminished by 9 p.m.
However, winds are forecast to intensify in the hours ahead in Omaha, and heavy rain remains likely. Omaha remains under a high wind warning and flash flood watch.
"We're very likely to have tree damage and possibly power outages as the winds will intensify this evening into the morning hours," said Brian Barjenbruch, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Barjenbruch said gusts greater than 60 mph are possible.
Dave Pearson, a hydrologist with the weather service, said Omaha may get a total of 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain before the storm moves out.
For the most part, though, the worst of the thunderstorms had moved east, Pearson said. "The severe threat is greatly diminished," he said about 9 p.m.
There have been widespread reports of winds gusting to 50 mph or more across the heart of Nebraska. Winds associated with thunderstorms have clocked in at higher speeds.
In Broken Bow, a home was destroyed after a tree fell on it Tuesday evening, according to an emergency manager's report to the National Weather Service.
The Omaha Public Power District reported more than 3,500 customers without power as of 8:15 p.m. Some of those customers are in southern Omaha.
In Lincoln, rain briefly fell at a rate of greater than 5 inches an hour. In five minutes, a half-inch fell, according to a local resident's weather sensors. The rain started about 7:30 p.m. and by 7:50 p.m., 1.38 inches had fallen.
Ken Dewey, a retired climatologist from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, who lives in the area where the heavy rain fell, said water ran in streams through yards and into streets.
"It was like being in a car wash with howling winds and water pouring out of the sky," Dewey said. "I have never been in a hurricane but imagine it must have be like this."
Additionally, there are multiple reports of hail, including a report of 2-inch hail in Hamilton County.
According to the National Weather Service, north winds of 20 to 30 mph will be common Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and gusts are expected to approach 60 mph. These winds are forecast to last through the night.
As a result, the high wind warning is in effect until the early morning hours.
If you haven't already, it's time to pull down any umbrellas, put away deck chairs, bring in delicate potted plants and otherwise protect against wind-blown objects outdoors.
The National Weather Service is advising that people expect the potential for downed trees and limbs along with power outages. So, now's also the time to prepare for those potential power outages, such as charging cell phones and batteries and setting out flashlights.
The weather service advises that you avoid windows during the windstorm and, if possible, remain in the lower levels of your home. Use caution if you must drive.
Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles for much of the night.
Because the winds will be coming out of the north, the weather service has singled out Interstate 80 as a route that could be tricky to drive tonight in Nebraska. That's because vehicles may be buffeted by crosswinds.
Monitor forecast: Conditions could change quickly, so pay attention to changing forecasts and always have a plan for where you'll seek safety on short notice.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a mobile home: Get out, says the National Weather Service. If you have time, run to a tornado shelter or permanent building. If one isn't available, go outside and lie flat on low ground, protect your head. Get away from trees and cars, which can be blown onto you. Some research indicates that your parked car outside your mobile home is safer than the home itself. If you choose that option, get in the car, put on your seat belt and lay down so that your body is below the windows. Best plan though: During peak periods of danger, plan ahead so that you are away from your mobile home and instead are somewhere with sturdy shelter.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a home with a basement: Go downstairs and huddle under sturdy protection, like a work bench, table or stair steps. Stay away from windows. Avoid areas beneath heavy appliances or furniture — refrigerators, stoves, etc. — that could crash through the floor and crush you. Have extra protection on hand: A mattress to pull over you; wear shoes so you can walk out over glass and other sharp objects; use a bike helmet to protect your head; have a transistor or weather radio or cell phone to monitor conditions.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a home without a basement: Go a small, interior room on lowest floor, like a bathroom, closet, stairwell or hallway. Stay away from windows. Crouch as low as possible, face down, with hands over your head. Cover yourself with a thick padding — blankets, mattress, cushions. Wear shoes, keep cell phone and radio handy.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a vehicle: Cars and other vehicles are not safe. Do your best to pull off the road and take shelter in a permanent building during powerful storms. If you are in open country and have time to drive out of the tornado's path, here's how to do so: Watch the tornado for a few seconds, comparing it to a fixed object such as a tree or highway sign. If the tornado is moving to your right or left, it is not moving toward you. Escape by driving at right angles to its track — to your right if it is moving left or vice versa, to your left if it is moving right. If the tornado appears fixed and isn't moving left or right, it is likely moving toward you. Get out of the way and seek shelter away from your car. If the tornado hits you while you're in your car, be sure your seat belt is fastened and lay low, below your windows.
If a tornado threatens while you are in an office building, etc.: Seek a windowless area in the center of the building, away from glass and on the lowest floor possible. Stay off elevators. Crouch down and cover your head.
If a tornado threatens while you are in a shopping mall, big box store, etc.: Keep calm and watch out for others as you seek an interior bathroom, storage room or small enclosed area away from windows. Crouch low and cover your head. If you have a favorite store, learn the locations of the bathrooms and storerooms.
After the tornado: Stay away from power lines and puddles with wires in them. Do not use matches or lighters in case of leaking natural gas or fuel tanks. Stay out of heavily damaged buildings. Render aid, stay together.
