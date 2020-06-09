Early damage has begun occurring from a powerful weather system that has the potential to cause problems through the night.

A flash flood warning is in effect in Lincoln where a deluge of rain already has fallen, power outages have been reported in Omaha and elsewhere, and a home was destroyed in Broken Bow. Storms also have dropped hail in some locations and a tornado was reported near Fairbury.

The good news is that the tornado watch that had been in effect in the Omaha area was lifted about 8:30 p.m. And the thunderstorm threat had diminished by 9 p.m.

However, winds are forecast to intensify in the hours ahead in Omaha, and heavy rain remains likely. Omaha remains under a high wind warning and flash flood watch.

"We're very likely to have tree damage and possibly power outages as the winds will intensify this evening into the morning hours," said Brian Barjenbruch, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Barjenbruch said gusts greater than 60 mph are possible.

Dave Pearson, a hydrologist with the weather service, said Omaha may get a total of 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain before the storm moves out.

For the most part, though, the worst of the thunderstorms had moved east, Pearson said. "The severe threat is greatly diminished," he said about 9 p.m.

There have been widespread reports of winds gusting to 50 mph or more across the heart of Nebraska. Winds associated with thunderstorms have clocked in at higher speeds.

 In Broken Bow, a home was destroyed after a tree fell on it Tuesday evening, according to an emergency manager's report to the National Weather Service.

 The Omaha Public Power District reported more than 3,500 customers without power as of 8:15 p.m. Some of those customers are in southern Omaha. 

In Lincoln, rain briefly fell at a rate of greater than 5 inches an hour. In five minutes, a half-inch fell, according to a local resident's weather sensors. The rain started about 7:30 p.m. and by 7:50 p.m., 1.38 inches had fallen.

Ken Dewey, a retired climatologist from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, who lives in the area where the heavy rain fell, said water ran in streams through yards and into streets.

"It was like being in a car wash with howling winds and water pouring out of the sky," Dewey said. "I have never been in a hurricane but imagine it must have be like this."

Additionally, there are multiple reports of hail, including a report of 2-inch hail in Hamilton County.

According to the National Weather Service, north winds of 20 to 30 mph will be common Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and gusts are expected to approach 60 mph. These winds are forecast to last through the night.

As a result, the high wind warning is in effect until the early morning hours.

If you haven't already, it's time to pull down any umbrellas, put away deck chairs, bring in delicate potted plants and otherwise protect against wind-blown objects outdoors. 

The National Weather Service is advising that people expect the potential for downed trees and limbs along with power outages. So, now's also the time to prepare for those potential power outages, such as charging cell phones and batteries and setting out flashlights.

The weather service advises that you avoid windows during the windstorm and, if possible, remain in the lower levels of your home. Use caution if you must drive.

Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles for much of the night.

Because the winds will be coming out of the north, the weather service has singled out Interstate 80 as a route that could be tricky to drive tonight in Nebraska. That's because vehicles may be buffeted by crosswinds.

