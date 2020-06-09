Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... NORTHERN SARPY COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHEASTERN DODGE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 1145 PM CDT. * AT 744 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN THAT WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. THESE STORMS HAVE A HISTORY OF VERY HEAVY RAIN, AS MUCH AS 2 TO 3 INCHES PER HOUR. RAIN THIS HEAVY WILL GREATLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND CAUSE STREET FLOODING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... OMAHA, COUNCIL BLUFFS, BELLEVUE, FREMONT, PAPILLION, LA VISTA, RALSTON, GRETNA, VALLEY, WATERLOO, INGLEWOOD, ELKHORN, OFFUTT AFB, MILLARD, CARTER LAKE, BENNINGTON, BOYS TOWN, LAKE MANAWA STATE PARK, CHALCO AND FREMONT LAKES STATE RECREATION AREA. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 43 AND 61. INTERSTATE 80 IN IOWA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 8. INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 435 AND 454. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&