Grass fires in Kansas, flocks of sandhill cranes in Nebraska, swarms of bugs along the Missouri River.
Sophisticated equipment used by the National Weather Service is providing ever more detailed images of Earth. And for those who follow the weather service on social media, it’s occasionally providing relief from the tedium of coronavirus isolation.
On a recent afternoon, the weather service office in North Platte tweeted radar detections of sandhill cranes flying in fields near the North Platte River. That same afternoon, the weather service office in the Kansas City area tweeted satellite detection of grass fires in Kansas and radar images of smoke from the fires.
“Fun with really expensive equipment,” the Kansas City/Pleasant Hill weather service tweeted.
To the uninitiated, the images — either of the cranes or the fires — were little more than blobs of color. For the weather service, it was a chance to educate and engage the public.
Fun with really expensive equipment.— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 29, 2020
Left: The red spots indicate where our satellite detects fires.
Right: The plumes indicate where our radars are detecting the smoke coming off of those fires.
What does it mean? Flint Hills burning season. pic.twitter.com/JqhrZawoW6
The red spots in one image indicate fires, and puffs show smoke, according to the weather service. ”What does it mean?” the weather service tweeted. “Flint Hills burning season.”
The tweet caught the eye of Twitter follower Leslie Myers of Baldwin, Kansas, who tweeted back:
“The things we do to entertain ourselves during lockdown. Thanks for the fun!”
Darren Snively, a weather service meteorologist in North Platte, said these types of social media posts typically garner a response.
“Anytime something fun like this pops up, we try to talk about it,” he said. “People get a kick out of it.”
Radar is lighting up in the Platte River Valley this afternoon... Upon further interrogation, it's likely Sandhill Cranes! #NEwx pic.twitter.com/QUXObMwOe9— NWS North Platte (@NWSNorthPlatte) March 29, 2020
An improved type of radar called dual polarization, installed in the past decade, is allowing the weather service to become better detectives at discerning the meaning behind images on the radar. In the past, the weather service couldn’t tell the difference between rain, hail or snow. Now it can. And it’s also easier to tell if radar echoes near the North Platte River are birds, and not some sort of weather.
“The radar echoes were hanging out in the one spot,” Snively said, and they varied in size and shape and moved about irregularly. Rain usually moves from one direction to the next, and smoke typically streams from one spot, he said.
During tornadic weather, this new radar can be lifesaving. In some cases, forecasters can tell if a tornado is on the ground because this radar can detect debris tossed into the air.
Nationwide the upgrade cost about $50 million.
The 30-year life cycle cost of these new satellites — which detected the Kansas fires — is expected to be in excess of $10 billion. They’ve provided a major leap forward in forecasting. In severe weather, the weather service can target an area for updates every 30 seconds. In the case of grass fires the satellites, stationed 22,000 miles above the Earth, detect the fires by registering the sharp contrast in temperature between the fire and the cooler, surrounding ground.
On dry, windy days when grass fires can flare up and quickly get out of control, the weather service deploys these satellites to watch for fires and advise local fire departments. That was the case in early March, when the weather service tracked grass fires breaking out southwest of the Omaha metro area.
Pamela Pietrycha, a meteorologist with the Kansas City office of the weather service, said these types of images help people better understand the abilities of the agency.
“People most commonly see us as putting out just the forecast or watches and warnings,” she said. “We do use a lot of technology here at the office and that technology is pretty versatile.”
