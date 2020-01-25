Missouri River

A flooded Missouri River, as seen from Lewis and Clark Park near Council Bluffs, in October.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Much of the Midwest will head into spring with wetter-than-usual soil and several rivers and streams running higher than normal. But a repeat of last year’s flooding is not a guarantee, according to a newly released report.

Odds favor a normal to wetter-than-normal February through April across much of the Upper Missouri River basin, which is north of Nebraska, according to the latest 2020 Winter Outlook.

Lower-than-normal temperatures are also expected farther north, so the snowpack which could hold onto the snowpack longer into the spring. This increases the chances for a sudden and high-impact thaw in the spring.

There is still a lot of time and factors that would need to come together before experts will know just how bad, or how uneventful, this spring will be, according to the outlook.

The outlook was prepared by the National Weather Service, the National Centers for Environmental Information, the Climate Prediction Center, the Midwest Climate Hub and River Forecast Centers.

Factors that would improve the flood outlook include:

  • A period of dry, warm weather allowing soil to drain and evaporate existing moisture.
  • Little to no additional snowfall with no extreme cold snaps.
  • Gradual transition out of winter into spring with mild daytime temperatures and nighttime low temperatures below freezing — this will allow snow to melt off a little bit at a time.

Factors that would lead to significant spring flooding:

  • Above-normal snowpack across the basin.
  • A long-lived, widespread cold snap on bare ground that freezes the soil deep below the surface and builds a thick layer of river ice.
  • Sudden transition from winter to spring that rapidly melts the snowpack and increases the chance for ice jams on the rivers.
  • A significant rain event on top of snowpack that rapidly releases the water in the snow.

What protects Omaha from flooding

The Omaha area’s robust flood protections — knock on wood — are built to keep water out or contained. Most recently, they did their job during the record-setting flooding of March 2019 that turned neighboring towns to islands and caused, so far, hundreds of millions in damage to homes, roads, bridges, fields and livestock. We look in greater detail at the protections in place that guard Omaha. Sources: National Weather Service; City of Omaha; City of Council Bluffs; Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District; World-Herald archives.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

