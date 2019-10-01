Heavy rain expected to move into the area has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning for eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
Such rain on already-saturated soil will enhance flash flood potential and elevate river levels, said Cathy Zapotocny, a meteorologist with the weather service’s office in Valley. The rain is forecast to continue on and off through Wednesday morning, when the flash flood warning could be lifted.
A front coming into the Omaha area that was over O’Neill on Monday is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain, Zapotocny said. “There could be pockets where we will see 3 to 6 inches (of rain).”
The heaviest rain — and biggest risk for flooding — is expected to occur Tuesday, through the day and night.
The front is slowly moving southeast and could stall out over southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa, she said. That could mean problems for areas where levees are still under repair from the March flooding.
Omaha Public Works announced Monday afternoon that it will monitor the levee and wall systems protecting the city from flooding 24 hours a day. It will work with other city departments to notify local businesses and residents at risk of flooding from the latest rainfall.
The city also said the amounts of rain predicted should be well below the top of the levees or floodwalls. The city will work to pump out rain that falls inside the levee in low spots that worry engineers.
The predicted elevation of the Missouri River after the rainfall is a foot below the peak the city saw in March, but higher than anything so far this summer or fall, officials said.
Public Works assistant director Jim Theiler said the department will decide whether the city needs to take additional steps by Wednesday morning, including closing the floodgates along Lewis and Clark Landing.
Emergency managers for Pottawattamie, Harrison, and Mills Counties in Iowa said they’re closely tracking forecasts for the Missouri River, but told residents not to panic yet. It’s still unclear where the heaviest rain will fall.
“We want people to be aware of the possibility of another round of significant flooding, but also aware that it is not certain we will see water at those levels until we get closer to the rain event,” said Larry Hurst, the emergency management director for Mills County.
Rising water closed portions of Interstates 680 and 29 a little more than one week ago, though most closed sections have since reopened.
Another 2 to 3 inches of rain could prompt flash flooding along rural creeks and streams and in urban areas prone to water backups, the Iowa officials said.
Omaha already has received 5.81 inches of rain in September, 3.21 inches above normal. Gretna has received even more rain, with 6.93 inches recorded for September. That’s 4.25 inches above normal, Zapotocny said.
World-Herald staff writer Erin Duffy contributed to this report.
