The precipitation that fell in the Omaha area Thursday night didn’t amount to much, but areas north of town had some snow accumulation.
The National Weather Service office in Valley recorded half an inch of snow, and Omaha’s Eppley Airfield had a dusting, said Brett Albright, a weather service meteorologist. But areas of northeast Nebraska, near Norfolk and Wayne, reported from 3 to 6 inches of snow, he said. Concord, which is north of Wayne, reported 5.4 inches.
The severe weather that moved through Thursday evening dropped nickel- to quarter-sized hail from Ashland to Gretna and into southwest Omaha, Albright said.
Spring officially began at 10:49 p.m. Thursday, but the first full day of spring felt more like winter, with the temperature never creeping above freezing and a bitter wind chill.
Saturday’s high should be in the mid-40s, and Sunday’s high should be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
The weather service said there is a slight chance of snow before 10 a.m. Sunday, then a slight chance of rain.
