Dangerously cold winds are likely to blow through the Omaha area Sunday.
Douglas and Sarpy are among counties under a hazardous weather outlook until noon Sunday, with wind chills expected to range between minus 5 and minus 25 degrees.
The frigid wind chill follows wintry precipitation that hit Omaha on Friday and early Saturday.
The Nebraska State Patrol reported that one person was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Hershey.
At about 11:30 a.m., a Ford Ranger pickup lost control while traveling east on I-80. The pickup, driven by Michael Krough, 57, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, crossed the median and struck a westbound semitrailer truck. Krough was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured. Weather conditions were a factor in the crash, according to the patrol.
Icy conditions and high winds contributed to power outages affecting more than 500 Omaha Public Power District customers Saturday morning. That number had declined to less than 25 by early afternoon, according to OPPD’s power outage map.
For those experiencing homelessness during this weekend’s cold weather, Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless provides eight “access points,” where people can receive information and resources about temporary housing options.
Walk-in locations include the Community Alliance at 4001 Leavenworth St., the Siena Francis House at 1702 Nicholas St. and the Stephen Center at 2723 Q St. Other locations offer services specifically for veterans, youths and families. More information can be found here at endhomelessnesstoday.org.Winter system hits Nebraska on Friday, Jan. 17
Taylor Hawkins shovels his driveway near 43rd and Leavenworth Streets on Friday.
Looking west on Marcy Street from 43rd Street on Friday, snow covers cars and the street.
Vehicles make their way on to I-480 as snow is cleared from a sidewalk below on Friday in downtown Omaha.
Vince Smith clears snow from a sidewalk on Farnam Street in downtown Omaha on Friday.
A pedestrian walks into wind blown snow on Friday in downtown Omaha.
Cars head west on Leavenworth Street from 45th Street in the snow.
Cars head east on Leavenworth Street from 45th Street in the snow on Friday.
Vehicles make their way up a snow covered ramp into I-480 in downtown Omaha on Friday.
Bob Creal zips up before returning to shoveling snow.
A student makes their way down an icy tunnel near Selleck Hall at UNL
Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity members use kitchen items to put the finishing touches on their snowman.
A squirrel savors a nut on a tree branch at UNL.
A UNL student makes their way to class.
Tractors clear the streets near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Nick Chapa admires his work after putting the finishing touches on a snowman.
Graves are adorned with wreaths and snow in Wyuka cemetary.
Leslie Stroup uses a snow blower to clear a path at Belmont Elementary School.
Snow bellows from a snow blower as janitors clear to the snow at Belmont Elementary School.
Mansoor Al Bayati uses a snow blower to clear a path at Belmont Elementary School.
A pedestrian crosses 13th Street on Friday during a snow storm in Omaha.
Taylor Hawkins shovels his driveway near 43rd and Leavenworth Streets on Friday.
Vehicles navigate through the snow storm on Friday near TD Ameritrade Park.
A truck with a plow attached moves along Cuming Street in north downtown Omaha as snow falls Friday.
Snow falls near a streetlight in downtown Omaha on Friday.
A worker pushes snow of a sidewalk near TD Ameritrade Park on Friday.
A plow truck works Friday along 10th Street in Omaha.
Snow is brushed off a sidewalk on Friday morning in downtown Omaha.
Snow is cleared from a sidewalk along Cuming Street on Friday morning in Omaha.
A worker clears snow from a sidewalk on Friday morning in downtown Omaha.
