High winds and chilling temperatures cause power outages, dangerous conditions

A pedestrian crosses 13th Street on Friday during a snow storm in Omaha.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Dangerously cold winds are likely to blow through the Omaha area Sunday.

Douglas and Sarpy are among counties under a hazardous weather outlook until noon Sunday, with wind chills expected to range between minus 5 and minus 25 degrees.

The frigid wind chill follows wintry precipitation that hit Omaha on Friday and early Saturday.

The Nebraska State Patrol reported that one person was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Hershey.

At about 11:30 a.m., a Ford Ranger pickup lost control while traveling east on I-80. The pickup, driven by Michael Krough, 57, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, crossed the median and struck a westbound semitrailer truck. Krough was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured. Weather conditions were a factor in the crash, according to the patrol.

Icy conditions and high winds contributed to power outages affecting more than 500 Omaha Public Power District customers Saturday morning. That number had declined to less than 25 by early afternoon, according to OPPD’s power outage map.

For those experiencing homelessness during this weekend’s cold weather, Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless provides eight “access points,” where people can receive information and resources about temporary housing options.

Walk-in locations include the Community Alliance at 4001 Leavenworth St., the Siena Francis House at 1702 Nicholas St. and the Stephen Center at 2723 Q St. Other locations offer services specifically for veterans, youths and families. More information can be found here at endhomelessnesstoday.org.Winter system hits Nebraska on Friday, Jan. 17

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

skarst@owh.com, 402-444-1276, @sierra_karst

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription