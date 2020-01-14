...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...A GLAZE OF FREEZING DRIZZLE IS EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PARTS OF SOUTHWEST IOWA, EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, AND
NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...GENERALLY NORTHEAST OF A DAVID CITY TO
LINCOLN TO NEBRASKA CITY LINE, INCLUDING.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...SLIPPERY ROADS AND WALKWAYS ARE LIKELY. SLICK SPOTS
MAY LINGER ON UNTREATED ROADWAYS EVEN AFTER PRECIPITATION
ENDS, POTENTIALLY IMPACTING THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE
POWER OUTAGES.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Jake Lyons scrapes ice off his car in the Dundee neighborhood in January 2019 after freezing drizzle coated streets and sidewalks in Omaha.
Freezing drizzle is expected to hit southeast Nebraska and western Iowa late Tuesday night, making for slick roads, bridges and sidewalks.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday for an area stretching from the Kansas-Nebraska border, up through the Lincoln and Omaha areas and reaching into much of Iowa. The total ice accumulations are expected to range from a trace to .05 of an inch.
Concern for slippery roads is high enough that a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted over much of the area overnight.
“We could still have some lingering (slick) spots, especially on untreated roads” during the Wednesday morning commute, said Brett Albright, a weather service meteorologist based in Valley. Side roads and bridges are likely to ice up, he said.
Wednesday’s forecast for the Omaha area calls for sunny skies and windy conditions with a high of 29 degrees.
