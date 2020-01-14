Man scraping windshield

Jake Lyons scrapes ice off his car in the Dundee neighborhood in January 2019 after freezing drizzle coated streets and sidewalks in Omaha.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Freezing drizzle is expected to hit southeast Nebraska and western Iowa late Tuesday night, making for slick roads, bridges and sidewalks.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday for an area stretching from the Kansas-Nebraska border, up through the Lincoln and Omaha areas and reaching into much of Iowa. The total ice accumulations are expected to range from a trace to .05 of an inch.

“We could still have some lingering (slick) spots, especially on untreated roads” during the Wednesday morning commute, said Brett Albright, a weather service meteorologist based in Valley. Side roads and bridges are likely to ice up, he said.

Wednesday’s forecast for the Omaha area calls for sunny skies and windy conditions with a high of 29 degrees.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

