If Thursday's downpour dampened your spirits during the morning commute, well, things will only get worse as the temperature drops.
By the weekend, however, fall weather should return.
A cold front moving through the area was expected to drop temperatures in the Omaha area to the mid-40s by the Thursday evening commute, according to Katie Gross, a meteorologist who works at the National Weather Service office in Valley.
Eppley Airfield recorded 1.67 inches of rain from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday. The Millard Airport recorded 1.86 inches and the Blair Airport had 1.55 inches, the weather service said.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms could persist through the day, but the heaviest storms should move out of the area by the evening.
The "big story" Thursday night into Friday will be strong winds, Gross said: The Omaha area could see gusts of between 20 and 35 mph; far northeast Nebraska could record 40 mph gusts.
A mix of overnight freezing drizzle and light snow also could affect the northeast part of the state, from Knox and Cedar Counties along the South Dakota border as far south as Madison or Platte Counties, which would include Norfolk and Columbus. Gross said no accumulation was expected.
Freezing temperatures were forecast Friday morning for the area west of Omaha, but the entire metro area will be wrapped in chilly weather, Gross said. Temperatures in Omaha will feel like they're in the 30s most of the day Friday.
The worst of the weekend weather should come Friday night into Saturday morning, when a freeze watch will be in effect in Omaha. The low that night is forecast to be 30.
Saturday and Sunday are expected to be dry and sunny, with highs of 55, Gross said.
"We do get closer to normal as we head into early next week," she said.
Other parts of the state got an early taste of winter.
Snowfall that began sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday dropped about 5 inches of snow near Chadron and 3 inches near Scottsbluff, according to Richard Emanuel, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Light snow was expected to continue falling Thursday, but no more than an additional inch was forecast, Emanuel said.
"It's starting to wind down," he said Thursday morning.
The forecast for western Nebraska looked quiet through the weekend, Emanuel said.
In the Sand Hills, including Sheridan County, far northwest Cherry County and northern Garden County, overnight rain slowly transitioned to snow, said Nathan Jurgensen, a weather service meteorologist based in North Platte. By Thursday morning, the heaviest reports were between 2 and 3 inches.
Snow was expected to continue falling throughout the day Thursday.
"We're not expecting anything more than an additional 2 to 4 inches," Jurgensen said.
