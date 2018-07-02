Hot and humid conditions are on tap in the Omaha area heading into the Fourth of July holiday.
However, a cold front moving through late this week will bring a chance of thunderstorms to eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
The National Weather Service office in Valley said Monday through Wednesday in the Omaha area should be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s by July Fourth.
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Friday, with highs in the lower 90s on Thursday to mid-80s on Friday.
Forecasters said the weekend looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.
The weather service said a flood advisory is in effect along the Missouri River for:
— The Omaha area, including Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie Counties. The river was expected to crest at 28.8 feet Monday morning, with flood stage at 29 feet. Already affected by high water are N.P. Dodge Park, Haworth Park, Freedom Park, Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park and Fontenelle Forest.
— The Blair area, including Washington and Harrison Counties.
Forecasters said flood warnings remain in effect for the:
— Missouri River at Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Brownville and Rulo.
— Big Blue River in Butler, Polk and Seward Counties.
Rainfall totals in inches for the 24 hours ending at 7:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the weather service:
Albion, .65; Beatrice, .39; Blair, .88; Falls City, .71; Fremont, .96; Lincoln, 1.49; Nebraska City, .64; Norfolk, .87; Offutt Air Force Base, .70; Eppley Airfield, .45; 126th and Binney, 1.00; Millard, .82; Plattsmouth, .36; Tekamah, 1.32; Valley, 1.70; Wahoo, 1.27; Wayne, .56; Council Bluffs, .55; Clarinda, .75; Red Oak, .30; Shenandoah, .37.
Weather numbers for June at Eppley Airfield:
— Rainfall, 6.89 inches, 2.71 inches above the norm (record, 12.70 inches, 1883).
— Rainfall, greatest 24-hour total, 2.40 inches, June 18 to June 19.
— Eppley Airfield had been 5.48 inches the below normal rainfall for April and May.
— Temperatures, highest, 99 degrees, June 29; lowest, 58 degrees, June 3-June 4.
— Temperatures, average maximum, 87.6 degrees, 4.4 degrees above the norm; average minimum, 67.5 degrees, 6.5 degrees above the norm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.