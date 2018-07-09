Hot and dry weather will continue through most of week in the Omaha area, with daytime temperatures in the 90s.
The National Weather Service office in Valley said heat-index values, or the combination of high temperatures and high humidity, could reach feel-like conditions of 95 to 102 degrees.
By Thursday, isolated thunderstorms will be possible mainly north of Interstate 80.
Forecasters said Monday through Thursday in the Omaha area is expected to be sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.
Thursday night through Sunday will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
The weather service said Friday's high will reach the upper 80s, Saturday will warm into the lower 90s and Sunday should see a high in the upper 80s.
Meanwhile, a flood warning remains in effect along the Missouri River for:
— Plattsmouth, including Cass County in Nebraska and Mills County Iowa.
— Nebraska City, including Otoe County in Nebraska and Fremont County in Iowa.
— Brownville, including Nemaha County in Nebraska and Atchison County in Missouri.
— Rulo, including Richardson County in Nebraska and Holt County in Missouri.
Friday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began increased releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, into the Missouri River. The releases were increased from 38,000 cubic feet per second to 42,000 cubic feet, said Eileen Williamson, a spokeswoman for the corps.
It takes three or four days for the new releases to reach the Omaha area, which had been under a flood advisory, and five days or so to reach Brownville and Rulo, she said.
"If we get another crazy rainstorm,'' Williamson said, "we might have to adjust.''
The Gavins Point releases are easing pressure on dams to the north at Oahe in South Dakota, Garrison in North Dakota and Fort Peck in Montana, which have handled significant snowmelt and rain, she said.
"The releases will be high into the fall,'' Williams said, "but nothing like 2011,'' when flooding occurred downstream along the Missouri River and significantly affected the Omaha area.
