...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF
ONE TO THREE INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE.
WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
A truck plows an Omaha street after snow fell earlier this month. After a wet Wednesday, anywhere from 1 to more than 3 inches of snow is possible Thursday.
At least no Arctic temperatures are in the forecast.
At least the weekend looks good.
But until the weekend, windy, wet, wintry weather lies ahead. Chances of snow continue into Friday, but by the end of the workweek, the chances diminish significantly, according to the National Weather Service.
After a wet Wednesday, anywhere from 1 to more than 3 inches of snow is possible Thursday, said Cathy Zapotocny, a meteorologist with the weather service. A windy Friday caps off the week.
By Saturday and Sunday, temperatures are forecast to rise into the 30s, there shouldn't be any rain or snow and winds are expected to be fairly light, according to the weather service.
No major storms are in the foreseeable future, but another light system could arrive by Tuesday, Zapotocny said.
The winter-spring, confused weather could continue. In terms of the long-term outlook, the odds favor warmer- and wetter-than-usual weather in Nebraska and Iowa through Feb. 4, according to the Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
