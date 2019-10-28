...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:45 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.9 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 26.0 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
Snow starts collecting in the bloom of a mum in midtown Omaha on Monday evening.
Flurries accompanied the Monday evening commute in the Omaha area, and more snow is likely before Halloween arrives.
In western Nebraska, a winter weather advisory has gone into effect.
It's not yet officially winter, but Nebraska is getting a taste.
The Omaha metro area should see a break on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions. But there's a good chance of snow on Wednesday, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. People could wake up to an inch or more of snow on the ground Thursday morning, she said.
“It’s still a little early to say for sure — we’ll have to keep watching this one,” she said.
Regardless of how much — or how little — snow falls, Gross said Halloween should be dry, with no fresh snow or rain in the forecast for the Omaha area. During the prime trick-or-treat hours in Omaha, temperatures are likely to be around the freezing mark, and winds are forecast to be light.
In western Nebraska, 2 to 5 inches of snow was expected Tuesday into Wednesday. The weather service is advising drivers in the western part of the state to watch for slick conditions.
1 of 20
No. 1: It snowed a whopping 18.3 inches in Omaha on Feb. 11, 1965
The Jan. 27, 1949, winter storm brought 11.5 inches of snow to Omaha, which hardly compared to the 40 inches that blasted Chadron, Nebraska, earlier in the month, The World-Herald wrote on Jan. 27, 1949.
The 10 biggest single-day snowfalls in Omaha history
You think a few inches of snow can be bad? Check out the 10 heaviest daily snowfalls in Omaha history. All data from the National Weather Service.
1 of 20
No. 1: It snowed a whopping 18.3 inches in Omaha on Feb. 11, 1965
The same storm that dropped more than 18 inches in Omaha dumped as much as 30 inches in Clatonia, Nebraska.
THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 2: It snowed 13.7 inches in Omaha on Feb. 23, 1942
Despite nearly 14 inches of snow, the Feb. 24, 1942, edition of The World-Herald reported that classes were still in session. Previous generations walked to school uphill both ways, as they say.
THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 3 (tie): It snowed 13 inches on Dec. 7, 1892 — the only 19th century entry on the list, largely due to a lack of earlier accurate weather data.
No. 3 (tie): It snowed 13 inches in Omaha again on March 15, 1923.
The March 15, 1923, snowstorm — which produced 13 inches of snow — claimed the lives of three in the Omaha area.
THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 5: Omaha saw a snowfall of 12.8 inches on Feb. 21, 1945
The Feb. 21, 1945, storm brought 12.8 inches of snow to the Omaha area. Pictured is a truck foreman lending a helping hand to a car stuck in the snow.
THE WORLD-HERALD
More photos from the Feb. 21, 1945, snowstorm.
THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 6: Omaha saw 12.1 inches of snow on Jan. 10, 1975.
The Jan. 10, 1975, winter storm was among the deadliest snowstorms in Omaha history, claiming the lives of six people.
THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 7: On Feb. 18, 1908, a storm dumped 11.7 inches on Omaha.
A cartoon printed in the Feb. 19, 1908, edition of The World-Herald anticipates how people will remember the storm decades later. The Omaha area received 11.7 inches of snow the previous day.
THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 8: 11.5 inches fell in Omaha on Jan. 27, 1949.
The Jan. 27, 1949, winter storm brought 11.5 inches of snow to Omaha, which hardly compared to the 40 inches that blasted Chadron, Nebraska, earlier in the month, The World-Herald wrote on Jan. 27, 1949.
THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 9: Omaha was hit with 10.6 inches of snow on Jan. 5, 1932.
A record-breaking snowstorm hit Omaha on Jan. 5, 1932, when the area got 10.6 inches of snow — the most ever recorded on a January day at the time.
THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 10: The only entry on the list of the 21st century saw 10.5 inches of snow fall on Jan. 5, 2005.
Iowa and Nebraska prepared for a "wintry blast" in 2005, when Omaha received 10.5 inches of snow.
THE WORLD-HERALD
