Last year’s historic flooding was due to harsh February weather that lingered into March combined with a massive storm in the middle of March. The weather this February was different.

Nebraskans and Iowans have a long way to go before they can relax their guard on flooding, but there’s good news from the latest regional flood forecast: Conditions aren’t getting worse.

And that’s important because last year’s historic flooding resulted from a combination of harsh February weather that lingered into March and a massive storm that occurred in the middle of March.

February was nothing like it was a year ago. The month was drier than normal, it wasn’t nearly as cold, and the forecast for March is for above average temperatures.

“We have some things in our favor,” Dave Pearson, a weather service hydrologist, said in a recent briefing on flood risk. “We shouldn’t totally relax and pretend flooding is not going to happen, but we have time to take a breath and see how things evolve in the coming weeks.”

The flood risk remains higher than normal, he said.

Here’s a look at the evolving regional flood risk:

Ice jam flooding

As of Sunday afternoon, there were no ice jam flood advisories in Nebraska. The ice jam threat is trending below normal, but that’s not to say ice jams are out of the question, Pearson said.

As spring gets closer, it will become harder for ice to form or get thicker, he said. But with rivers much higher than normal and levees damaged, even normal ice jams can cause worse flooding than usual, he said.

Conditions have improved significantly along the Platte River at Fremont, Dodge County authorities say. Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area south of Military Avenue, which had been closed due to the risk of flooding, reopened last week. Ice remains on the Niobrara River in northern Nebraska and some stretches of other rivers, Pearson said.

Where will it flood?

With soils saturated and rivers running high, people should be prepared for flooding. Generally, the location of flooding will depend upon the location and intensity of rain or storms.

If another storm on the scale of last year’s bomb cyclone were to occur, how much warning would people have?

Every storm is different. Last year, the weather service began to significantly increase its flood warnings about a week before the storm hit, Pearson said.

Precipitation

In much of eastern Nebraska, snowfall has been below normal for the winter. February was generally drier than normal; Omaha, for example, received only 0.05 of an inch of precipitation in February, 0.80 of an inch below normal. “This has been to our benefit,” Pearson said.

Tributaries with highest risk

Big Blue River, below Surprise and above Beatrice; Wahoo Creek, below Sand Creek; Salt Creek, below Lincoln; Shell Creek; North Fork of the Elkhorn River; and the East and West Nishnabotna Rivers in Iowa.

Missouri River risk

There is an above normal risk of flooding along most of the Missouri River between Nebraska and Iowa, with the risk highest below Plattsmouth because of added flows from the Platte River and other tributaries. Mountain snowpack, which feeds the Missouri, is near normal.

Reservoir releases

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is again increasing the amount of water it releases into the Missouri River from its massive upstream dams. Releases are to reach 41,000 cubic feet per second by Wednesday, up from 35,000 cfs last week. The corps wants to get ahead of the spring runoff season. Much wetter than normal soil and a heavy snowpack in the Plains of the Dakotas worry the corps.

Learn more

The weather service is holding two more flood briefings, and they will focus on the Missouri River — 6:30 p.m. Thursday at United Faith Church in Sidney, Iowa, and 7 p.m. March 11 at Criss Auditorium, Bellevue University Hitchcock Humanities Center, in Bellevue.

